The latest trend that stars have been embracing for spring is neon! Whether it’s neon shoes or a coat, celebs like Hailey Baldwin and Jennifer Lopez can’t seem to get enough of the bold look.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, seriously loves the neon trend and has been spotted wearing it on multiple occasions recently. Our favorite look from the recently married model, is definitely her neon green blazer over a black mini dress which she wore on March 27 in Beverly Hills. Hailey opted to wear an oversized, bright neon green Acne Studios Two-Button Blazer in Fluo over a tiny, skin-tight spaghetti strap Brandy Melville Kyran Dress. The linen blazer features two-buttons, which Hailey chose to keep open, and was the same exact length as the short dress. She dressed down her look when she threw on a pair of chunky white Adidas Fyw S-97 Sneakers and a cross-body Balenciaga Explorer Pouch Strap Bag in Acid Green. The blonde bombshell rocked the trend again on March 28 in LA when she donned a pair of super baggy, oversized Maison Margiela Cut Out Boot Jeans which she cuffed at the hems. She styled the high-waisted pants with a tiny white

$18 Brandy Melville Beyonca Tank, covered with a $750 beige linen Acne Studios Jana blazer, which she chose to leave unbuttoned. The best part of her casual outfit, though, was by far, her $950 neon green Balenciaga Square Knife Pumps, which instantly added a pop of color to her look and made it ten times more chic.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, has also tried this look out, most recently in NYC with fiance, A-Rod, 43, on March 24. JLo opted to wear a skin-tight black turtleneck top, tucked into high-waisted tight black leggings. The highlight of her outfit was by far, her oversized neon pink Max Mara Wool-Angora Belted Coat, which she chose to leave open. She accessorized her look with white Alexander McQueen Oversized Sole Sneakers, a black Hermes Crocodile Birkin Bag, and black Quay x Jlo Reina Sunglasses from her new collection with the Australian eyewear brand.

Aside from JLo, another songstress that rocked the trend was Rihanna, 31, in London on April 3. The Barbadian star was out in London celebrating the launch of her new Fenty Beauty cosmetics collection, when she opted to wear an electric yellow mini dress. The tight satin dress featured a corset-bodice while the top of the frock was baggy and off-the-shoulder, showing off ample cleavage. She styled the bright mini dress with a matching suede Medea purse, yellow lens sunglasses, and satin yellow lace-up pointy pumps.

Gigi Hadid, 23, just wore neon on April 3, in the most casually chic way. The supermodel showed off her off-duty style in NYC when she donned a pair of black high-waisted skinny leg trousers paired with a bright neon green Polo Ralph Lauren Embroidered Fleece Pullover sweatshirt which featured an embellished American flag on the side of her arm. She accessorized the look with a gray scarf, high-rise white socks and a pair of white chunky sneakers.