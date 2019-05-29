Halle Berry, Victoria Beckham & More Celebs Over 40 Looking Half Their Age In Sheer Looks

There’s no age limit on fashion! See how celebrities like Halle Berry, Victoria Beckham and more famous women over 40 have slayed in see-through ensembles!

Women can wear whatever they want, whenever they want, at whatever age they want – and sheer ensembles are no exception. Plenty of female celebrities over the age of 40 have been spotted rocking see-through shirts and dresses, looking just as amazing as their 20-something peers and we’re HERE. FOR. IT. Everyone from Victoria Beckham to Halle Berry have put their own unique twist on the trend, and we’re living for their sexy, skin-baring looks.

Halle rocked the trend most recently when she attended the John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum premiere in New York on May 9. The actress looked incredible in a black Cushnie jumpsuit. The plunging neckline was covered with a sheer panel, adding a fun textural element, while still showing plenty of skin. In order to really let the interesting neckline shine, Halle pulled her hair up into a ponytail, leaving a few pieces out to frame her face.

Victoria is one of the most fashion-forward celebrities – she does have her own clothing line, after all – so it’s worth noting that the 44-year-old designer made her love of sheer fabrics known. The Spice Girls alum was photographed in London wearing a sheer black turtleneck top over a dark bra on Dec. 3, 2018.

Victoria tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted dark wash jeans, and added a pair of black pumps and a clutch. We love seeing tons of different women owning a great look. Check out more celebs over 40 wearing stunning sheer outfits in the gallery above!