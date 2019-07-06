International Kissing Day: Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas, Kimye & More Adorable Celeb Smooches

Today’s the day to kiss the one you love! July 6 is International Kissing Day, so we’ve rounded up the hottest celeb smooches, from newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to ultimate power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Kissing is already fun, so being given any reason to plant a big smooch on your S.O. is practically a godsend. Well, today’s a lucky day for you kiss-lovers out there, because it’s International Kissing Day! We figured there was no better way to acknowledge the epic holiday than by rounding up endless photos of your favorite celebs smooching. From Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, there are plenty of stars who love to put their intimacy on display!

Whether it’s a steamy movie kiss, like in 50 Shades of Grey, or an emotional lip lock in the rain, aka The Notebook — kisses give us all the feels. It’s an act that shows passion and love; two things two people long for in a relationship. Even some of the most low-key stars aren’t immune from showing their affection IRL. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas aren’t ones to flaunt their love regularly, but even these newlyweds can’t escape sharing a moment of passion in front of an audience. In March, the pair were spotted holding hands and exchanging a sweet kiss while attending the Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden.

Other celebrity couples couldn’t care less who’s watching! Cardi B and Offset used plenty of tongue while making out on the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards. Hey, why not! We love seeing Kulture Kiari Cephus‘ parents embracing their love for one another. From frisky red carpet moments to cute kisses at sporting events, take a look back at the most memorable smooches in Hollywood with the gallery above!