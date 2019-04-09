Fashion
Spring Dresses With Sneakers: Kaia Gerber & More Try The Chic Transitional Trend — Pics

Spring is in the air and some of our fave celebs have been embracing the warmer weather by wearing cute dresses and styling them with sneakers.

Spring is in the air and some of our fave celebs have been embracing the warmer weather by wearing cute dresses and styling them with sneakers.

Kaia Gerber, 17, recently tried out this look when she stepped out in NYC on March 30, wearing the cutest little outfit. The daughter of supermodel, Cindy Crawford, 53, was enjoying the warm weather when she wore a skin-tight, black spaghetti strap slinky mini dress. The frock hugged her chest and bodice, while the bottom half was a bit more flowy, cutting off high up on her thighs. She paired the silky mini dress with an oversized gray wool blazer, which was the exact same length as the dress, and she chose to keep it open and unbuttoned, to show off her outfit. She accessorized with a pair of round sunglasses and a pair of hi-rise black Converse sneakers. She chose not to wear any makeup and clipped her hair back into a half-up-half-down style, completing her effortlessly chic look.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, was out in Laguna Beach on March 24, with her new husband, Justin Bieber’s, mom, Pattie Mallette. Hailey opted to wear quite a unique look, but she managed to pull it off, while most people can’t. The blonde model donned a high-neck, sleeveless Deveaux Draped Hammered-Satin Midi Dress, which looked more like a gown than a spring dress. The silver satin metallic frock cut off in the middle of her calves, while the sides featured high-cut slits, and she chose to throw on a tan khaki coat over it, which she let hang off her shoulders. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver Jennifer Fisher Lilly Hoop Earrings and white Adidas Continental 80 Sneakers.

Katy Perry, 34, tried out the trend when she attended Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Calabasas on March 24. The singer opted to wear a mid-length sparkly pink dress with a sheer metallic pink button down shirt on top which she left open. Katy paired the frock with a baby pink Supreme hat, gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, a rainbow beaded Susan Alexandra purse and chunky white Fila Disruptor II sneakers.

Reese Witherspoon, 43, was out in Los Angeles on March 28, with her son, Deacon, 15, when she donned a knee-length, bright yellow Draper James Floral V-Neck Button Front Dress in Vidalia Yellow Floral with a jean jacket on top. She paired the dress with white Adidas Originals Stan Smith Leather Sneakers, a tan leather Draper James Leather Reversible Mini Tote and black Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses.