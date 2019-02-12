11 Stars With The Most Glowy Tans In The Middle Of Winter: Ariana Grande & More

Celebrities love to keep their summer glow going into the winter months! We’ve rounded up your favorite celebs who know how to rock the perfect tan in the winter! See Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and more stars who glow in the cold!

Tans are risky. — From spray tans, to natural sun tans from winter vacations, this beauty staple takes time and skill to pull off successfully. Time and time again, your favorite stars are called out on major red carpets for their “over-the-top” tans. Once a celebrity steps out with a tan gone wrong, they’re instantly hit with comments like, “you look orange,” or “that tan doesn’t look natural,” — like that time Selena Gomez stepped out with a questionable spray tan at the 2019 Met Gala. Nonetheless, Sel still looked gorgeous, and even made a joke of her tan mishap on social media.

BUT, then there’s the stars who’ve mastered the art of spray tanning. Ariana Grande, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner are just a few celebs whose spray tans have made heads turn on the red carpet. Their glowing skin appears even and smooth with every step — making it easy for paparazzi to get the best shot of them. These stars’ tans are a combination of technique, product and having access to the best tan facilitators in the business, most of which cater to the stars by tanning them inside their own homes.

Check out Kylie Jenner’s latest selfie, where she showed off her bronzed tan in a sultry strapless red dress. The mother of one snapped a quick selfie after her daughter, Stormi‘s first birthday party on February 9, before she headed to a pre-Grammys date in Beverly Hills with boyfriend Travis Scott later that night.

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram at the end of last year to show off her spray tan at multiple angles while behind the scenes at her shoot for GQ Mexico and GQ Latin America’s December/January (2018) covers.

Another star who’s perfected tanning is actress, Margot Robbie. And, you’ll be pleased to hear that she’s a big fan of the popular and affordable tanning brand, St. Tropez! Her makeup artist, Jennifer Streicher has spoken about getting Margot’s tan just right for the Golden Globes in 2014, with help from St. Tropez.