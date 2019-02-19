Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, & More Celebrity Engagements Of 2019

We’re only halfway through February and so many celebrities have gotten engaged! From Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger — see every star couple who became engaged in 2019 and relive their special moments!

Love is certainly in the air this year! Although we’re just halfway through February, so many celeb couples have gotten engagement this year! As for who took their relationship a step further? — The list includes, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom; Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger; Tim Tebow and Miss Universe Demi Leigh Nel-Peters; Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney and many more. Relive their engagements by clicking through our attached gallery to learn how each engagement happened!

Perry and Bloom are the most recent Hollywood couple who will tie the knot. The actor popped the question on Valentine’s Day with one of the most unique engagement rings — a flower-shaped ring with a red diamond in its center. The couple announced the good news with matching posts on Instagram, which featured a close-up selfie of them. Perry’s ring is on full display in their IG posts. Perry and Bloom revealed their engagement just after they were on holiday in Aspen and then in Hawaii.

Another engagement that caught fans by surprise was Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s. The couple, who first sparked romance rumors June 2018, announced their engagement in January after just a few months of dating. The actor, who was first to reveal the special news, posted a photo of him kissing the side of Schwarzenegger’s face on Instagram. In the snap, the author’s massive, oval-shaped engagement ring was on full display as she held him close.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”, Pratt captioned the photo reveal. This marks the second engagement for the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, who was previously married to actress, Anna Faris. Faris sent the couple well wishes following their announcement, and even offered to officiate the forthcoming ceremony! You’ve got to love amicable exes.

Congrats to these happy couples!