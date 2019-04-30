Celebrity Engagement Rings Of 2019: Jennifer Lopez & More Show Off Gorgeous Diamonds

Even though 2019 just started a few months ago, a ton of celebs have already proposed & their engagement rings are drop-dead-gorgeous. From Jennifer Lopez to Katy Perry — see the best rings of 2019!

With just four months into 2019, the celeb set has already nailed down their future spouses with the most insanely beautiful engagement rings. From massive million dollar rocks, to understated sparkly diamonds, to vintage rings — each celebrity engagement ring has a different style that perfectly suits them. We rounded up all of the most gorgeous engagement rings of 2019, thus far, in the gallery above, which you can click through to see the sparklers for yourself.

One couple that got engaged this year, was Jennifer Lopez, 49, and Alex Rodriguez, 43, who shared the news on Instagram on March 9. A-Rod proposed to JLo on the beach after two years of dating and the ring is so insanely massive, it’s apparently worth an estimated $5 million. Shane Co’s Vice President of Merchandise, Alicia Davis, dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, about the ring’s details: “Jennifer’s ring is an Emerald cut which is widely known as the most elegant and classic cut of diamond. This diamond is featured on a classic solitaire band which perfectly showcases this timeless, elongated cut.”

Aside from that power couple, another stunning engagement ring that received a ton of attention was Orlando Bloom’s ring for Katy Perry when he proposed to her on Valentine’s Day, February 14, this year. The ring was a gorgeous vintage flower shape with a pink diamond in the center and massive diamonds around the circle. Experts gave HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVE estimates about the price of the ring. “I would insure this ring for at least half a million dollars if it’s truly a ruby. If it’s a vivid pink diamond, it would be worth around $5 million,” Ritani’s VP and 20-year diamond expert, Josh Marion, explained. Meanwhile, experts at JamesAllen.com added, “The ring looks to be a 4 carat vivid pink diamond set in a yellow gold band with a halo of round diamonds. The approximate cost at a traditional retailer is $6 million.”

Jennifer Lawrence, 28, got engaged to her art dealer boyfriend, Cooke Maroney, 33, after just eight months of dating, when she showed off her ring in NYC on February 4. JLaw’s ring is simple but gorgeous as it features a very thin gold band with a huge square cushion diamond in the center. It is the perfect ring for the actress, who was never one for frills and is more of a classic, less is more girl.

There are so many other gorgeous engagement rings from this year including Tim Tebow and Miss Universe, Demi Leigh Nel-Peters; Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, and so many more, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!