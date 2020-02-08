18 Stars Showing Off Baby Bumps On The Red Carpet: Ciara At VF Oscar Party & More

Being pregnant doesn’t mean you have to give up the opportunity to get glam and have a fun night out! Just ask these stars, who all showed off their baby bumps at red carpet events over the years.

In 2017, Ciara was just two months away from giving birth to her daughter, Sienna, when she attended one of the biggest celebrity events of the year — the Vanity Fair Oscar Party! She had a huge baby bump on display as she walked the red carpet at the event. She showed off her bulging belly in a red velvet dress, which hugged her bump to perfection. Ciara was absolutely glowing as she cradled her bump and posed for photos on the carpet. The 2020 VF Party is on Feb. 9, and Ciara is once again pregnant, so we could very well get another stunning red carpet maternity look from her if she attends the event again!

There are plenty of celebs who’ve also shown off their pregnant bellies on red carpets over the years. In 2019, no one even knew that Blake Lively was expecting her third child until she showed up at the premiere of her husband, Ryan Reynolds’, movie, Pokemon Detective Pikachu, with a huge baby bump on display. Blake wore a yellow dress to show off her bump, and she definitely made a statement! Kim Kardashian walked plenty of red carpets while pregnant with her first two children, but one of her most glamorous looks was the tight white dress she wore to the InStyle Awards in Oct. 2015. The tight dress fit perfectly around her bump!

At the 2019 American Music Awards, Jenna Dewan was already several months pregnant with baby number two, and she wore a bright pink dress on the red carpet. Her baby bump was front and center in the look, and she couldn’t stop smiling as she cradled her belly.

Other stars who’ve been pregnant on the red carpet include Olivia Wilde, Kerry Washington, Kourtney Kardashian and more. Click through the gallery above to check out photos of celebrities showing off their baby bumps at red carpet events!