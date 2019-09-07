22 Biggest Splits Of 2019: Zooey & Jacob, Khloe & Tristan & More Shocking Breakups

From cheating scandals to divorce filings that seemingly came out of nowhere, these celebrity couples’ splits buckled fans into a roller-coaster of emotions. Here’s a recap.

As Neil Sedaka once sang, “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do.” That 1975 ballad holds especially true in 2019, which saw some of the most wild splits in the history of celebrity romances. If you’ve lost count, don’t worry — we’re recapping the most major breakups, starting in January. Jeff Bezos, 55, rocked the world when the Amazon CEO and his wife of 25 years, Mackenzie Bezos, 49, announced their split on Jan. 9. On that very same day, a report sprang up of an alleged relationship between Jeff and former news anchor Lauren Sánchez, 49…but both were still legally married to their respective spouses! Now, all is settled. Jeff and Mackenzie’s divorce was finalized in July, Mackenzie scooped 19.7 million shares of Amazon (that alleged no-prenup arrangement worked favorably for her), and Jeff and Lauren have since gone public with their romance.

Moving into February, Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Tristan Thompson, 28, took the limelight with their breakup. This wasn’t a joint statement type of situation — the news broke because of a report that family friend Jordyn Woods, 21, hooked up with the Cleveland Cavaliers player at an after-party in Los Angeles (yes, as in Khloe’s turf). Jordyn later clarified that it was just a peck on the lips — Tristan initiated, not her, according to her confession on Red Table Talk — and the model had to add an “ex” to her title as Kylie Jenner’s best friend. Although the influencer is still thriving, perhaps this really should’ve been labeled as Jordyn’s breakup with the KarJenner family? That same month, Lady Gaga, 33, and Christian Carino, 50, called off their engagement seemingly out of nowhere (but the singer made it clear she wasn’t pursuing her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, 44, who happened to reportedly split with the mother of his child, Irina Shayk, 33, just a few months later).

Demi Lovato, 27, showed off a blooming new romance with fashion designer Henry Levy, 28, in the four months after she completed a reported 90-day stint in rehab in Nov. 2018. However, the two were reportedly over by March 2019. That same month, fans were trying to figure out if Zayn Malik, 26, and Gigi Hadid, 24, were still together (he tweeted a mysterious “love you” after it was believed they split during the 2018 holiday season). But fans of Wendy Williams, 55, no longer had to speculate if she and Kevin Hunter, 46, were ending their marriage after Wendy filed for divorce on April 10, just about two weeks after Kevin’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, allegedly had a baby (the father hasn’t been confirmed).

Jumping to the end of summer, the breakups started piling on! Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner’s split was shortly followed by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s heartbreaking announcement about their intent to divorce on Aug. 10. On that very same day, a photo of Kaitlynn and Miley kissing in Italy went viral! While we were still wrapping our heads around that complicated web, Zooey Deschanel, 39, and Jacob Pechenik, 47, decided to split after tying the knot in 2015, which their rep relayed through a joint statement to HollywoodLife on Sept. 6. Furthermore, the pair had already been broken up for “several months,” a source EXCLUSIVELY confirmed with us! Now, read about even more splits in our gallery above.