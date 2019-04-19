14 Stars Casually Wearing Sports Bras Out On The Town: Olivia Culpo & More

Who says sports bras are only for exercising?! We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite celebrities rocking the look outside of the gym! Take a look below!

Now that the weather is getting warmer, some of our favorite celebs have been stepping out in more revealing outfits, and one trend we’ve been noticing a lot lately is celebs stepping out wearing sports bras as shirts. Olivia Culpo, 26, was out in Beverly Hills on Friday, April 20, when she rocked a pair of super high-waisted black Alo Yoga Glossy Airbrush Leggings with a tiny little black glossy sports bra. She accessorized with a pair of gray Nike sneakers, sunnies, and a white Saint Laurent Medium Bellechasse Bag. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, 49, stepped out for a workout in Miami on April 19, when she rocked a pair of low-rise blue marble leggings, paired with a tiny white sports bra, putting her fabulous toned abs on full display. JLo paired the workout look with white sneakers and massive thin silver hoop earrings.

Turns out the athleisure accessory can be worn on a shopping trip or even the red carpet! Proving this is true, Sofia Richie, 20, stepped out with her beau Scott Disick, 35, to grab lunch in Malibu on July 16 wearing a black sports bra paired with biker shorts. She pulled the look together with squared shades, sneakers, and a white chained backpack, and we’re obsessed! I mean, her abs are to die for.

Of course, Sofia isn’t the only star to flaunt this look. In fact, it’s all in the family. Well, Scott’s family that is. Scott’s baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is also a fan of the sports bra. Back in April, Kourtney took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a Yeezy Season 7 neon cropped top and spandex shorts. The outfit was perfect for Coachella as she paired it with chunky socks and sneakers. Adding a twist to the style, Kylie Jenner, 21, was spotted out for dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on June 16 in a pair of Alexander Wang thermal leggings, a white bra by Meshki, and Yeezy heels. The heels definitely dressed up the look, and we’re so here for it!

However, no one rocks the sports bra look better than Rihanna, 31. The “Umbrella” singer wore a baby blue bra with a pink track suit for her Fenty Puma after party during New York Fashion Week back in September 2017. She styled the jacket off her shoulders giving the outfit a flirty vibe, and she wore pink sock booties. She’s not called a fashion icon for nothing!