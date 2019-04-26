13 Stars In Prom-Inspired Looks To Get You Ready For The Big Day — See Pics

Prom season is officially here and if you’re looking for the perfect dress for your big day, look no further, because some of our fave stars have rocked red carpet looks that will give you major inspiration.

From off-the-shoulder gowns, to poofy short dresses, beaded embellishments, and even feathers — we rounded up some of the hottest trends that we’ve been seeing the stars wear on the red carpet, to give you some inspo for your prom night look. Taylor Swift, 29, looked like a pretty princess when she arrived at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 23, wearing a stunning pastel pink and yellow J. Mendel Spring 2019 gown. Taylor’s gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline that showed off ample cleavage, with poofy sleeves and a ruched bodice featuring embroidered yellow flowers, while the skirt had color-blocked pleated panels. She topped her look off with a pair of bright yellow Chloe Gosselin Tori Sandals in lemon satin, with a rhinestone closure and crystal embellishments. She topped off her ethereal look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry made up of yellow diamond earrings, a three-stone stone bypass ring, a heart shaped diamond ring and a pink diamond bow headband. Taylor’s dress is not only super prom-worthy, her gold floral headband makes the perfect accessory to go with any prom dress.

Another seriously prom-worthy look comes from Brie Larson, 29, who channeled an ’80s prom queen in a gorgeous royal blue Rodarte Fall 2019 gown with massive pink taffeta ruffles trimming the entire asymmetrical hemline of the dress, which she wore to the South Korea premiere of Avengers: Endgame on April 15. The spaghetti strap wrap gown was tight on her toned frame, while the v-neckline showed off ample cleavage. However, the best part of the dress was the intricate and gorgeous embellishments of beads, sequins, and gems that covered the dress. The pink ruffles edged the high-low hem of the dress which showed off her long, lean legs, which she accentuated with a pair of metallic silver, pointy-toed Sophia Webster Daria Pumps, accessorizing with gorgeous Anabela Chan Diamond Vine Earrings.

Kacey Musgraves, 30, looked like a prom queen in her bubble gum pink gown at the 91st Annual Academy Awards in LA on February 24. Kacey donned a Giambattista Valli Spring 2019 Haute Couture gown which featured massive tiers of tulle ruffles from the top to the bottom, with a gorgeous cinched in waist that was decorated with a pretty crystal bedazzled bow. She styled her look with a simple and sleek middle-parted low ponytail, a Jimmy Choo Cloud Clutch and Brian Atwood shoes, letting the poofy dress speak for itself.

There are a bunch of different celebrity red carpet looks that will inspire you for prom, which you can see when you click through the gallery above, but there are also a slew of new spring trends that the celeb set cannot stop wearing. Barbie pink has been spotted a ton lately, and so have neon and pastel hues. Meanwhile, another huge trend we’ve been seeing is suits — which could be a unique different option for you to wear on prom night.