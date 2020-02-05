Olivia Culpo, Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk & More Stars Get Daring In Sheer Dresses Over Bodysuits

Sexy bodysuits under sheer dresses is a trend not going anywhere, anytime soon & some of our favorite celebrities have been rocking the look in a ton of different ways!

Wearing a bodysuit under a sheer dress is a way to stay covered up, but seriously show off your assets in a sexy way! If you have a formal event this season, why not try the trend? One celebrity who just tried out the trend was Irina Shayk, 34, who looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the BAFTA Vogue x Tiffany Fashion and Film afterparty at Annabel’s in London on Feb. 2. Irina showed off her amazingly toned figure in a custom Burberry dress that was completely sheer and made of crystal beaded netting. The sleeveless dress was worn on top of a skintight nude bodysuit while the rest of the dress flowed over her bare legs, ending in a frayed tassel hem.

Aside from Irina, you can get some major inspo from celebs like Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj and more in the gallery attached above! Black and white seem to be the most popular way to rock the look — Olivia Culpo was one of the best dressed stars at the CMA Awards on Nov. 14, wearing one of the sexiest outfits of the night! Heidi Klum and Amanda Seyfried have also rocked black bodysuits and gowns, giving them a chic, sophisticated look. Kim mixed black and white when she rocked a bodysuit under a sparkly sheer skirt, back in 2014. As always, she was a trendsetter!

Gigi Hadid wore white and looked angelic at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. And Halsey sparkled in a white J. Mendel gown at the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball in March 2018.

You CAN pull this look off yourself with a few things to keep in mind. It is still a formal look, but you can make it a little less red carpet by wearing a sheer midi dress over your bodysuit. A knee or ankle-length look is always less formal than a full length. Keep in mind, this is still very sexy — so don’t wear it when meeting your boyfriend’s parents for the first time. Finally, sticking with a classic color seems to be the way to channel these celebs!