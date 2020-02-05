Fashion
Olivia Culpo, Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk & More Stars Get Daring In Sheer Dresses Over Bodysuits

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Halsey MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Irina Shayk BAFTA Vogue x Tiffany Fashion and Film afterparty, Annabel's, London, UK - 02 Feb 2020 Wearing Burberry, Custom
Lily-Rose Depp 73rd British Academy Film Awards, Press Room, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 02 Feb 2020 Wearing Chanel Same Outfit as catwalk model *10491841ca View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Sexy bodysuits under sheer dresses is a trend not going anywhere, anytime soon & some of our favorite celebrities have been rocking the look in a ton of different ways!

Wearing a bodysuit under a sheer dress is a way to stay covered up, but seriously show off your assets in a sexy way! If you have a formal event this season, why not try the trend? One celebrity who just tried out the trend was Irina Shayk, 34, who looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the BAFTA Vogue x Tiffany Fashion and Film afterparty at Annabel’s in London on Feb. 2. Irina showed off her amazingly toned figure in a custom Burberry dress that was completely sheer and made of crystal beaded netting. The sleeveless dress was worn on top of a skintight nude bodysuit while the rest of the dress flowed over her bare legs, ending in a frayed tassel hem.

Aside from Irina, you can get some major inspo from celebs like Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj and more in the gallery attached above! Black and white seem to be the most popular way to rock the look — Olivia Culpo was one of the best dressed stars at the CMA Awards on Nov. 14, wearing one of the sexiest outfits of the night! Heidi Klum and Amanda Seyfried have also rocked black bodysuits and gowns, giving them a chic, sophisticated look. Kim mixed black and white when she rocked a bodysuit under a sparkly sheer skirt, back in 2014. As always, she was a trendsetter!

Gigi Hadid wore white and looked angelic at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. And Halsey sparkled in a white J. Mendel gown at the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball in March 2018.

Irina Shayk looked gorgeous in a custom Burberry sheer crystal dress with a nude bodysuit underneath at the BAFTA Vogue x Tiffany Fashion and Film afterparty at Annabel’s in London on Feb. 2. (Shutterstock)
Olivia Culpo looked gorgeous at the 2018 CMA Awards on Nov. 14 when she rocked this sheer black Aadnevik gown with a plunging slit on the front. (Shutterstock)

 

You CAN pull this look off yourself with a few things to keep in mind. It is still a formal look, but you can make it a little less red carpet by wearing a sheer midi dress over your bodysuit. A knee or ankle-length look is always less formal than a full length. Keep in mind, this is still very sexy — so don’t wear it when meeting your boyfriend’s parents for the first time. Finally, sticking with a classic color seems to be the way to channel these celebs!