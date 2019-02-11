Diana Ross, Jane Fonda & More Stars Over 70 Who Are Ageless Inspiration

70 is the new fabulous! Stars like Diana Ross, Cher, Jane Fonda, & more continue to give us MAJOR inspo through the decades. See the picture proof here!

Aging gracefully seems to be a breeze for a select few Hollywood stars. In fact, time has served some celebs so well, that it has us asking: what’s their secret?! Diana Ross, 74, is one of them, as are Cher, 72, Jane Fonda, 81, and even more stars over the age of 70. Time and time again, we’re astounded by how flawless they continue to look though the years, and we’re looking at all the best ageless inspiration in Hollywood!

Dolly Parton proved that she still brings the heat when she attended the 2019 Grammy Awards. The 73-year-old singer stepped onto the 2019 Grammys red carpet looking red hot in a perfectly tailored crimson dress. Her sexy number featured embellishment across the front, as well as ruffles. Plus, the country music icon arrived to the Feb. 10 event – held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with sky-high blonde hair. Classic!

Women over 70 continued to dominate the 2019 Grammy Awards, especially given Diana’s jaw-dropping performance, that had the audience on their feet. Somehow, the living legend just gets better with time! She sounded flawless in her performance, hitting every note to perfection. She was dressed in an ensemble fit for royalty as well, donning a massive red gown, with a flowing, tulle skirt. The singer – a proud mom and grandmother – was joined by her kids and grandchildren who were in the crowd to watch her “Diamond Diana” performance.

Cher not only has us believing in life after love, but that we can fabulous at any age. She admits her youthful appearance takes a little work though, and she even shared a few secrets this past fall! “We want to know your butt exercises,” Ellen Degeneres, 60, said to Cher, during the singer’s appearance on her television show. Then, Cher was more than happy to dish out some tips! “Well, I have a number of them,” the star revealed. “OK, so you get down on all fours, and you put your leg up, like you make an L with your leg, and you do it up like that, and you do fire hydrants,” she told Ellen.