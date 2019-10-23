Jennifer Lopez, Cindy Crawford, & More Celebs Over 40 In Sexy Halloween Costumes — See Pics

There’s no age limit when it comes to celebrating Halloween — and these celebs prove it! Stars over 40 aren’t just getting into the spooky spirt, they’re proving sexy costumes can be rocked regardless of age.

When it comes to sexy Halloween costumes, age is just a number! There’s no limit to the incredible looks stars like Jennifer Lopez, 50, have pulled off. The Hustlers star has donned a spooky skeletal ensemble in 2015 and was nearly unrecognizable. Her figure looked so fit in her black gown and fashioned long, leather black gloves with the look. What really topped off the costume was the makeup she wore. J. Lo had her ribs outlined in white paint with her entire face painted, too! She even wore colored contacts for the sexy and spooky look. With a red lip, the “Jenny From the Block” songstress totally looked drop dead gorgeous! And she wasn’t the only one.

Cindy Crawford, 53, has transformed into rockers and disco divas effortlessly. For the 2018 Casamigos’ Halloween party, Cindy and her whole family went rocker chic for the holiday spooktacular! Cindy looked ageless in her ripped tights, 80’s wig, and Vultures rocker shirt. Next to daughter Kaia Gerber, the pair looked more like sisters than mother and daughter! But in her disco diva outfit, Cindy really showed off her amazing figure and her impressive 70’s hairdo. Next to Amal Clooney, Cindy looked like she was ready to boogey on the floor.

Of course, Cindy and J. Lo weren’t the only two showing off their sexy looks on Halloween. Gwen Stefani, 50, rocked a blood-spattered cowgirl number in 2015 for George Clooney’s Halloween bash, donning a denim dress with orange ruffles, braided pigtails and the finishing touch: a cowgirl hat. Was her country look inspired by her beau Blake Shelton? We may never know! Regardless, she totally nailed the mildly sinister and totally sexy look.

But there were more stars who showed their sexy side for Halloween, too. Carmen Electra, 47, looked fierce as ever donning her sexy leopard print suit. Carmen hosted Fright Night 2019 at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek in Coconut Creek, FL and couldn’t have looked hotter! The reality star really brought out her claws and her amazing body for the event. Her corseted torso was totally cinched to show off her waist, and her makeup was just perfect. Not only that, but Carmen’s mane (her hair) looked shiny and slick. Carmen was so ready for her Halloween bash!

If the thought ever crossed your mind that in time, down the haunted road, you’d have to hang up your Halloween looks for good, then have no fear. These celebs totally prove that the sexiest look can be worn with confidence and flair long after 40. Get inspired and creative for the future! Check out the hottest looks from stars over 40 on Halloween in the gallery above!