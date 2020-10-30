Celebs Dressed As Disney Princesses For Halloween: Gwen Stefani As Cinderella & More

Hollywood’s hottest stars really know how to bring the Disney magic to Halloween! Gwen Stefani, Kim Kardashian, and more stars have dressed as stunning Disney princesses through the years! See the best photos!

Happy Halloween! Well, not quite; But, through the years, your favorite celebrities have brought the Disney magic to the spooky holiday. So, why not take a trip down memory lane to give you some costume ideas and major childhood nostalgia? Remember when Gwen Stefani transformed into Cinderella in 2011? Or, when Kim Kardashian dressed as a stunning Princess Jasmine in 2016? If there’s one thing celebs show up and show out for, it’s Halloween.

Some might argue that Maleficent is not a Disney princess. Amy Robach (and most goths who go to Disneyland) will say that she is. Though the character first appeared in 1959 – and was voiced by Eleanor Audley, who also voiced Cinderella’s evil stepmother – Maleficent has received a modern makeover thanks to the movies starring Angelina Jolie. It was that rendition Amy dressed up as during Halloween on the Today show.

We have to chat about Kim K’s Princess Jasmine costume from 2016. The reality star and business mogul looked like she stepped right out of a fairytale in her powder blue two-piece costume. She showed off her toned tummy and bared her cleavage for Halloween, and she looked incredible. And, she even let her kids, North, 4, and Saint, 1, in on the costume fun. North dressed as a mini Jasmine, while Saint donned a genie outfit with the cutest red top hat!

Farrah Abraham told a tale as old as time when she attended Life & Style’s Halloween Party in 2015. The Teen Mom OG star was the literal “belle of the ball,” dressing up as Belle from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. That year, Ariel Winter decided to avoid the obvious route. Instead of strapping on a red wig and a pair of fishtails to be Ariel from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, she dressed up as Princess Jasmine from Disney’s Aladdin. Good on her for doing the unexpected.

And, we can’t forget when Nicole Richie, 36, dressed up as Cruella de Vil in 2014! Still technically not a “Disney Princess” but, the costume was so good, we could forgive her. Like Kim, Nicole also let her whole fam in on her costume. Her children, daughter Harlow, 9, and son Sparrow, 8, dressed as two dalmatians in furry white costumes, covered in black spots. That year, the Madden fam, respectively dubbed “101 Maddens” by Nicole, headed to Kate Hudson‘s star-studded Halloween party in LA.