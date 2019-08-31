Daisy Duke Queens Of Summer 2019: Miranda Lambert, Ariel Winter & More

The days of summer may be dwindling down, which means it’s the perfect time to look back at stars who rocked daisy dukes to perfection this season!

Short shorts are the perfect way to beat the heat in the summer, and so many stars were rocking the trend throughout the last few months. It’s impossible to pick just ONE daisy duke queen of summer 2019, so we’ve rounded up all of our favorites! Miranda Lambert spent a lot of time in NYC with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, this summer, which means she was photographed out and about quite often. She often kept things casual by pairing a cute shirt with jean shorts and cowboy boots, and we love how she brought her country style to the city!

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner has also been photographed out and about in the Big Apple while rockin’ daisy dukes on occasion. Her long legs are perfect for the short short trend, and she always keeps it cool by pairing the look with a distressed t-shirt or similar casual look. Over in Los Angeles, Ariel Winter has been keeping the daisy duke trend alive while running errands and making her way around the city. Ariel has always favored this look, and she’s been looking better than ever while wearing her short shorts this summer.

As for Wendy Williams, we’re used to seeing her all dolled up in dresses on her talk show, but since she’s spent a lot of this summer on a hiatus, we’ve gotten to see her out and about in her regular street clothes. She’s worn daisy dukes more than once, and we think she looks fabulous in them!

Click through the gallery above to check out these stars and more — like Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, and Bella Thorne — who have rocked their daisy dukes during summer 2019 and KILLED it!