Gallery
Hollywood Life

Daisy Duke Queens Of Summer 2019: Miranda Lambert, Ariel Winter & More

miranda lambert
Shutterstock
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top. Pictured: Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Joe Jonas with his wife Sophie Turner steps out New YorkPictured: Joe Jonas,Sophie TurnerRef: SPL5111688 290819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Sophie Turner wears denim shorts and exposes her belly when out with a friend in downtown Manhattan Pictured: Sophie Turner Ref: SPL5110089 200819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - A stylish and smiling Bella Thorne arrives at Barnes and Noble at The Grove for her book signing. The actress and singer sported a Chanel sunglasses and jacket for her appearance. Pictured: Bella Thorne BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 50 Photos.
Senior Editor

The days of summer may be dwindling down, which means it’s the perfect time to look back at stars who rocked daisy dukes to perfection this season!

Short shorts are the perfect way to beat the heat in the summer, and so many stars were rocking the trend throughout the last few months. It’s impossible to pick just ONE daisy duke queen of summer 2019, so we’ve rounded up all of our favorites! Miranda Lambert spent a lot of time in NYC with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, this summer, which means she was photographed out and about quite often. She often kept things casual by pairing a cute shirt with jean shorts and cowboy boots, and we love how she brought her country style to the city!

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner has also been photographed out and about in the Big Apple while rockin’ daisy dukes on occasion. Her long legs are perfect for the short short trend, and she always keeps it cool by pairing the look with a distressed t-shirt or similar casual look. Over in Los Angeles, Ariel Winter has been keeping the daisy duke trend alive while running errands and making her way around the city. Ariel has always favored this look, and she’s been looking better than ever while wearing her short shorts this summer.

As for Wendy Williams, we’re used to seeing her all dolled up in dresses on her talk show, but since she’s spent a lot of this summer on a hiatus, we’ve gotten to see her out and about in her regular street clothes. She’s worn daisy dukes more than once, and we think she looks fabulous in them!

miranda lambert
Shutterstock

Click through the gallery above to check out these stars and more — like Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, and Bella Thorne — who have rocked their daisy dukes during summer 2019 and KILLED it!