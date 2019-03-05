Gallery
Celebs Celebrating Mardi Gras In New Orleans: Britney Spears & More Stars Who Party On Fat Tuesday

Britney Spears Mardi Gras
Louisiana native Britney Spears throws some beads from a French Quarter balcony in New Orleans on Monday Feb. 27, 2006. With Mardi Gras only a day away, crowds are flowing into the French Quarter. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Grand Marshall of the Endymion Parade Us Singer Kelly Clarkson Walks to Her Float Before the Parade Rolls Through Orleans Avenue in New Orleans Louisiana Usa 09 February 2013 Mardi Gras Festivities Will Be Happening All Weekend Long Culminating with Fat Tuesday on 12 February 2013 United States New Orleans Usa New Orleans Mardi Gras - Feb 2013
Channing Tatum hosted a $1000 per person vip event at his restaurant 'Saints and Sinners' tonight. The event was called 'Touchdown on Bourbon St.' Tickets were also available for $350, but the vip's had the opportunity to rub elbows with Channing and throw beads do the revelers on Bourbon St. Pictured: Channing Tatum Ref: SPL489991 020213 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Journalist Anderson Cooper, left, and television presenter Kelly Ripa toss beads to revelers while riding on a float in the Krewe of Endymion Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Sunday, March 6, 2011. Mardi Gras season ends with an all-day celebration on Tuesday, March 8. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Happy Fat Tuesday! The year’s biggest party is in New Orleans, and so many celebrities love to celebrate in the city’s streets. See pics of Britney Spears and more at Mardi Gras!

Laissez les bon temps rouler! Not at Mardi Gras in New Orleans this year? No worries; you don’t have to miss a single moment of the parties happening down south if you check out these pics! There’s one last day of debauchery left before everyone has to pretend to be respectable for Lent, and millions have flocked to the French Quarter and Bourbon Street for Fat Tuesday to go out in style. That includes tons of our favorite celebrities like Britney Spears, who have made sure to attend the annual celebration over the years.

Trust us; it always gets WILD down in Louisiana! Fat Tuesday marks the last day before the Christian tradition called Lent, a 40-day period of repentance and fasting that lasts until Easter Sunday. So… that’s not fun. During Lent, you’re traditionally not allowed any of your regular vices, and it’s up to the follower to give up one habit important to them, as well. The Josh Hartnett classic 40 Days and 40 Nights, while *cough* a little inappropriate, deals with this struggle well. Mardi Gras is celebrated throughout the south, but New Orleans hosts the biggest celebration of all.

Britney, a Louisiana native, is always spotted having a good time in NOLA. Sometimes it’s through performing her greatest hits, marching in the parades, or just throwing beads to her adoring fans on the streets from a balcony. You can see her doing just that in the above photo! For pics of celebrities who love to get down at Mardi Gras, like Channing Tatum, Marisa Tomei, and more, scroll through our gallery above! Hopefully, you go out and do a little celebrating yourself afterward!