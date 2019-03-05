Celebs Celebrating Mardi Gras In New Orleans: Britney Spears & More Stars Who Party On Fat Tuesday

Happy Fat Tuesday! The year’s biggest party is in New Orleans, and so many celebrities love to celebrate in the city’s streets. See pics of Britney Spears and more at Mardi Gras!

Laissez les bon temps rouler! Not at Mardi Gras in New Orleans this year? No worries; you don’t have to miss a single moment of the parties happening down south if you check out these pics! There’s one last day of debauchery left before everyone has to pretend to be respectable for Lent, and millions have flocked to the French Quarter and Bourbon Street for Fat Tuesday to go out in style. That includes tons of our favorite celebrities like Britney Spears, who have made sure to attend the annual celebration over the years.

Trust us; it always gets WILD down in Louisiana! Fat Tuesday marks the last day before the Christian tradition called Lent, a 40-day period of repentance and fasting that lasts until Easter Sunday. So… that’s not fun. During Lent, you’re traditionally not allowed any of your regular vices, and it’s up to the follower to give up one habit important to them, as well. The Josh Hartnett classic 40 Days and 40 Nights, while *cough* a little inappropriate, deals with this struggle well. Mardi Gras is celebrated throughout the south, but New Orleans hosts the biggest celebration of all.

Britney, a Louisiana native, is always spotted having a good time in NOLA. Sometimes it’s through performing her greatest hits, marching in the parades, or just throwing beads to her adoring fans on the streets from a balcony. You can see her doing just that in the above photo! For pics of celebrities who love to get down at Mardi Gras, like Channing Tatum, Marisa Tomei, and more, scroll through our gallery above! Hopefully, you go out and do a little celebrating yourself afterward!