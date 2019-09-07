Gallery
Hollywood Life

Sexiest Ab-Baring Queens Of Summer 2019: Sofia Richie, Emily Ratajkowski & More

Senior Entertainment Editor

Summer is coming to an end, so it’s time to remember all of the sexiest ab-baring looks of summer 2019. From Sofia Richie’s glam crop top to Emily Ratajkowski’s sexy street style, these outfits were H-O-T.

Ab-baring looks have been all the rage over the course of summer 2019. The stars have stepped out in a number of sexy outfits this summer that just so happen to flash their toned abs. We’ve seen these incredible looks on our favorite celebrities everywhere from the red carpet to the streets. From crop tops to bikinis, the stars have a way of keeping ab-baring fashion fresh and fun no matter what.

Sofia Richie has an amazing sense of fashion and loves to take risks with her style. The 21-year-old model stunned on the red carpet at the 2019 Venice Film Festival in a sparkly crop top and high-low skirt. Sofia’s incredible abs were on full display in front of hundreds of cameras. She completed her glam look with gorgeous jewelry, a messy bun, and beautiful makeup.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, is all about showing off her abs in fierce looks. The model showed off her insane abs in a white bikini top that she wore to Daily Front Row Awards lunch during New York Fashion Week in Sept 2019. The bikini top was from her Inamorata line. Emily wore the white bikini top under a black duster and also had on black pants. No one rocks an ab-baring look quite like Emily.

Jennifer Lopez was honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 CFDA Awards in June 2019 and wowed in the ultimate ab-baring look. The 50-year-old Hustlers star looked flawless in an orange crop top and a matching skirt. JLo’s abs nearly stole the show!