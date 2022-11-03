Cary Elwes’ Wife Lisa Marie Kubikoff: Everything To Know About Their Marriage

Cary Elwes has had one of the most varied and well-rounded careers that an actor can have! The London-born star, 60, made his film debut in 1979 and he rose to fame in the cult classic The Princess Bride in 1987. He went on to star in many more films through the late 80s and early 90s, before getting his next most notable role in 1993’s Robin Hood: Men In Tights, where he starred as the titular thief. In the 2000s, he starred in a number of different popular franchises, like the original Saw film or playing the Hawkins mayor in Stranger Things.

For over 20 years, Cary has had one woman by his side: Lisa Marie Kubikoff. The actor has had her support for so much of his career, and with over two decades of marriage under their belt, the pair seem like they’re going super strong. Find out everything you need to know about Lisa and her relationship with the actor here!

Cary and Lisa met at a chili cook-off

Cary and Lisa’s romance has spanned decades, but the couple’s first meeting was a little bit unorthodox, yet still super cute. The pair first crossed paths at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off in 1991. At the food festival, Lisa asked Cary to join her for some rides. The attractions weren’t just for the cook-off. The pair hit it off and started dating not long after, according to Malibu 90265.

Lisa is a photographer

Cary is no stranger to cameras, even at home! While Cary is an actor, Lisa is a photographer, but she’s also dabbled in a few other aspects of the entertainment industry. She has one acting credit as a partygoer in the 1993 film The Cool Surface, per IMDb. Still, most of her work in the movie industry has involved her photography skills. She took still photos that were used as crime scene pictures in the 2003 flick Wonderland. She was also a still photographer and associate producer for the 2003 TV movie Rent Control.

They got married in 2000

After first meeting in 1991, Cary and Lisa got engaged in 1997, and they said their “I do’s” in June 2000. The couple held the ceremony in La Colle-sur-Loup in France. The pair have shared photos from their wedding on social media to celebrate their anniversary over the years. It appears the wedding was held in a stone building fit for a fairytale wedding. In a shot of the two of them during the ceremony, the room looked candlelit for the pair. Cary has also made reference to his most popular role while celebrating their anniversary. “My actual princess bride to be… 22 years ago,” he wrote, celebrating their anniversary on Instagram in June 2022.

Cary has spoken about how being open with each other is part of why their marriage has been successful for so long. “Communication and keeping our relationship alive. Learning each other’s language of love is never a bad thing. And we always make time for date night,” he told Malibu 90265 in March 2020.

They have one daughter together

After the Stranger Things actor and his wife tied the knot in 2000, they welcomed a daughter seven years later. Cary has mostly avoided speaking about his family life, but he does occasionally share photos with his daughter Dominique, 15, on his social media, showing how important his family time is. He posted a photo with Dominique and Lisa, while the three vacationed in Hawaii in August 2022. “Nothing more important than spending quality time with my wonderful girls. Could not be more grateful to have this family vacation in such a beautiful part of the world,” he wrote in the caption. Cary has also not shied away from showing his love for his daughter on Instagram. When she celebrated her birthday, he shared a photo of her and spoke about how wonderful she is. “15 years ago this sweet, intelligent, beautiful young lady came into the world and made it a better place,” he captioned the post.

Aside from bonding, Cary did dedicate his memoir As You Wish about the making of The Princess Bride to Dominique. After he appeared in Stranger Things, he did joke that his daughter thought he was “a tad cooler,” in the above-mentioned Malibu 90265 interview.

What has Lisa said about Cary?

Lisa has regularly gushed about Cary on her Instagram, and it’s clear that their relationship is going super strong all these years later! She regularly posts photos and celebratory captions about her husband on Instagram, like when he celebrated his 60th birthday in October 2022. “Happy Birthday to the best dad, the best hubby and to the hardest working man I know. We love you so much! 60 never looked so good,” she wrote.