Happy 25th Birthday, Camila Mendes: See Her Cutest Pics With Charles Melton

In honor of Camila Mendes’ 25th birthday, we’re looking back at her cutest photos with ‘Riverdale’ co-star and real-life boyfriend, Charles Melton. We can’t promise you won’t swoon over these pics!

Camila Mendes turns 25 on June 29, 2019, and she’s ringing in the next year with a very special man in her life — her boyfriend, Charles Melton. The Riverdale co-stars have been quite hot and heavy since first confirming their romance in Oct. 2018, and although they tend to keep their relationship out of the public eye, they’ve taken quite a few public photos together that are too cute for words. Most recently, the two were spotted kissing in Paris, and photographers captured their steamy makeout session. The two spent the day touring the city, then packed on the PDA over dinner, and ‘Veggie’ fans totally lost it!

Before getting together with Charles, Camila was in a four-month relationship with Victor Houston throughout the summer of 2018. About a month after news broke that the two had split, eyewitnesses caught Camila and Charles looking quite cozy while at the movies with some friends. Then, they confirmed the relationship themselves in October, when Camila posted a PDA photo to Instagram with the caption, “mine.” Charles and Camila’s characters on Riverdale date on and off on the show, and those who ship their on-screen relationship absolutely freaked when they found out the two had gotten together in real life!

Charles and Camila made their red carpet debut at the GQ Men of the Year party back in December, and they looked absolutely picture-perfect together on the red carpet. Then, they made a HUGE statement by walking the Met Gala red carpet as a couple in May.

To check out the cutest photos of Charles Melton and Camila Mendes, click through the gallery above! From red carpets to scenes from Riverdale, we just can’t get enough of these two.