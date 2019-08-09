Book Lovers Day: Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid & More Stars Posing With Novels, Cookbooks & More

From cookbooks to Stephen King novels, stars like Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid and more love a good book! See pics of these beauties and more reading on National Book Lovers Day!

Does anyone else have the Reading Rainbow theme song stuck in their head? It’s Book Lovers Day (or National Book Lovers Day, depending on preference), and it’s given us a hankering to leave the office and crawl back in bed with a juicy novel. Since we can’t do that, we’re just going to live vicariously through these beautiful celebrities who can kick back with a paperback whenever they please.

Once upon a time, reading was considered “nerdy” and a lot of kids couldn’t be caught dead with a book in hand. The negative geek stigma has gradually faded with some help from celebrities. In 1985, the American Library Association (ALA) started the celebrity “READ” campaign, which created posters for libraries showing stars reading their favorite books. If stars like David Bowie and Harrison Ford thought reading was cool, then so should every jock on the playground!

Today, there’s no shame in the reading game. Plenty of celebrities profess their love for it on the regular, and flaunt it on social media. Chrissy Teigen, who has written two cookbooks, recently professed her admiration for public libraries on Twitter. After BuzzFeed News reporter Julia Reinstein questioned why someone was mocking a person who just discovered everything libraries have to offer, the “Cravings” author chimed in about how excited she felt taking daughter Luna to one.

I just went to the public library for the first time in *23* years. I could not believe my eyes. Did group storytelling with Luna, ran around hiding in nooks and crannies, got inspired by 1 million cookbooks and spotted many a difference in a highlights magazine. was awesome. https://t.co/4wR0tdD5UL — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 7, 2019

I walked in and was like "wait you can just….walk in?" then I walked out and was like "wait you can just…walk out?" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 7, 2019

