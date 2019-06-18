Happy 43rd Birthday, Blake Shelton: Celebrate With His & Gwen Stefani’s Cutest Moments

It’s Blake Shelton’s birthday, and he already got the best present ever – his love with Gwen Stefani! As the country superstar turns 43, look back at Blake and Gwen’s sweetest, sexiest moments together!

It’s time to light 43 candles because it’s Blake Shelton’s big day! The Voice judge and country music superstar celebrates his birthday on June 18, but with so many candles, he may need to recruit his sweetheart, Gwen Stefani, 49, to help blow them out. After all, if there’s anything hotter than a flame or sweeter than birthday cake, it’s the love between these two. Ever since they began dating in 2015, these two set couple goals left and right.

From their romantic PDA on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2016 to the look of love they gave each other at while celebrating Adam Levine receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the romance between Blake and Gwen has been incredible. Plus, it seems that not a week goes by without Blake or Gwen sharing a picture of them kissing each other online.

Just last month, the couple turned up the heat while Blake’s pal Luke Bryan performed a concert at Blake’s Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, OK. But during the event on May 23, the country crooner couldn’t help but get distracted by his girlfriend. In a video posted to Gwen’s Instagram Story, the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker could be seen looking over at her man, who then gave a knowing look to the camera before giving Gwen a passionate kiss.

But that's just one instance of many in Gwen and Blake's repertoire of PDA moments. Happy birthday, Blake!