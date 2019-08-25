Gallery
Happy 32nd Birthday, Blake Lively: Her Most Gorgeous Maternity Looks From 3 Pregnancies

Blake Lively
Blake Lively'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 02 May 2019
Blake Lively shows her baby bump in a floral dress while hailing a cab with her daughters, Inez and James in Downtown Manhattan. Blake was all smiles as she was seen chatting with a friend while her daughters were dressed in costumes and played around her. 05 Aug 2019 Pictured: Blake Lively. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA478808_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Blake Lively shows her baby bump in a floral dress while hailing a cab with her daughters, Inez and James in Downtown Manhattan. Blake was all smiles as she was seen chatting with a friend while her daughters were dressed in costumes and played around her. 05 Aug 2019 Pictured: Blake Lively. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA478808_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
American acting couple Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their daughter, Inez are seen in New York City.
Senior Entertainment Editor

Blake Lively is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Aug. 25 while pregnant with her third child. Over the past 3 pregnancies, Blake has slayed pregnancy style in gorgeous gowns, mini dresses, and more.

When it comes to pregnancy style, Blake Lively is the queen. The actress, who turns 32 on Aug. 25, has rocked some of the best maternity looks during her 3 pregnancies. Her most recent notable maternity look was at the Detective Pikachu premiere in May 2019. No one knew Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds, 42, were expecting their third child until Blake stepped out onto the yellow carpet in a gorgeous yellow gown. Her growing baby bump was on full display in the yellow sequined dress.

Blake dominated the 2016 Cannes Film Festival when she was pregnant with her second child, Inez, now 2. She channeled Elsa from Frozen in a sparkling blue Atelier Versace gown on the red carpet and flaunted her tiny baby bump proudly. She took maternity fashion to a whole new level at Cannes. Blake also slayed in a red jumpsuit and a white mini dress while promoting her movie, The Shallows.

The actress wows in gorgeous maternity outfits no matter where she is. When on the street walking around town, she has stunned in so many incredible looks emphasizing her baby bump. While out and about with daughters James, 4, and Inez in Aug. 2019 during her third pregnancy, Blake looked amazing in a floral maxi dress and a light pink duster coat. She stepped out with Ryan and their two kids in a short floral dress and a jean jacket in June 2019.

Blake Lively revealed she’s pregnant with her third child by showing off her baby bump at the ‘Detective Pikachu’ premiere in May 2019. (Shutterstock)
Blake Lively
Blake Lively showed off her tiny baby bump while pregnant with her second child at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. (Shutterstock)

Blake is not afraid to take major fashion risks while pregnant. She showed some skin while pregnant with Inez in a black and white dress for her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2016. She flashed her long legs in a navy mini dress around the same time. Blake is a pregnancy style icon, that’s for sure!