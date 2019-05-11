Happy 31st Birthday, Blac Chyna: See Her Sexiest Skintight Looks

Happy birthday to the one and only Blac Chyna! In honor of Chyna’s 31st bday, we’ve rounded up some of her sexiest looks of all-time right here!

Even though Blac Chyna and the Kardashian sisters aren’t on the best of terms, they have something in common: They loooove rocking skintight outfits! Just like the Kardashians, Blac is often seen out and about in ensembles that hug her fabulous figure, and to celebrate her 31st birthday, we compiled some of her hottest looks of all. Whether it’s a dress, crop top, shorts or skirt, Chyna always slays in her body-hugging looks. Even on the red carpet, she isn’t afraid to rock outfits that are super sexy, even if it means standing out compared to other people who are more conservatively dressed.

Let’s not forget that Chyna is sporting this amazing body after having TWO kids. Her son King Cairo, who she shares with Tyga, was born in 2012, while her daughter, Dream, who she shares with Rob Kardashian, was born in Nov. 2016. Being a mom certainly hasn’t stopped her from rocking sexy looks, though, and with a body like hers, we don’t blame her! One of Chyna’s wildest skintight looks was actually at the VMAs in 2018 — she wore a barely-there dress, which was made of beaded material and featured a massive midsection cutout. The little fabric there was on the outfit hugged her skin super tight, too.

Back in Oct. 2018, Chyna went out in Los Angeles while wearing a skintight, animal print jumpsuit, which looked like absolute perfection on her. She also once hit a red carpet event in a tight, plunging blue gown, which was made of sheer fabric and covered in intricate beading.

