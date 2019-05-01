30 Sexiest Billboard Music Awards Dresses Of All-Time: Jennifer Lopez & More

The Billboard Music Awards are almost here! Prep for this year’s show by taking a look back at some of the hottest gowns ever worn to the event.

It’s nearly time for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and we couldn’t be more excited. But before the stars step onto this year’s carpet, we decided to prepare ourselves by reflecting on some of the best fashion moments this show has offered us in the past. From thigh-high slits to plunging necklines, plenty of gowns worn to the BBMAs have been ultra sexy.

Just last year, Jennifer Lopez killed it on the red carpet in a sexy maroon number. On top, she wore a crushed velvet blazer that gave a peek at a matching bra underneath. The Roberto Cavalli creation also featured a snakeskin asymmetrical wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit. The “Waiting For Tonight” hitmaker finished off her ensemble with over-the-knee leather boots in the same rich hue and a metallic clutch.

Padma Lakshmi also nailed her red carpet look in 2018. The actress turned heads in a stunning silver number designed by The Blonds. The one-shoulder gown was gathered at the waist where the skirt split open, revealing plenty of leg Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Grammys style. She kept accessories to a minimum and topped off her outfit with strappy silver heels.

But these ladies aren’t the only stars who have stunned on the BBMAs red carpet. Everyone from Taylor Swift to Dua Lipa has gone to the show dressed to impress. Head up to the gallery above to see some of the sexiest Billboard Music Awards dresses of all-time!

The Billboard Music Awards air live Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.