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Bill Gates is making headlines again after revealing the identities of two Russian women, with whom he had extramarital affairs while married to ex-wife Melinda French Gates. The billionaire‘s confessions came during an interview with the House Oversight Committee as part of an ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his connections to several public figures.

According to transcripts released in June 2026, the Microsoft co-founder testified that Epstein was aware of the relationships and allegedly intended to use that information as leverage. According to multiple outlets, Gates described some of Epstein’s actions as attempts to blackmail him.

Who Did Bill Gates Have Affairs With? The Russian Women Revealed

During his testimony before congressional investigators, Gates named two Russian women he had affairs with during his marriage: Mila Antonova and Karima Nigmatulina. He alleged that Epstein knew about the relationships.

The affair revelations emerged after the Justice Department released documents with a draft email that was allegedly written by Epstein in 2013. Gates described the exchange as an effort to gain leverage over him by combining facts with false allegations.

All About Mila Antonova

Antonova is a Russian bridge player who first gained public attention in connection with Gates years before her identity was publicly confirmed by the billionaire.

According to Gates’ congressional testimony, Antonova was one of the women involved in an affair that Epstein later referenced. Gates said Epstein sought reimbursement for expenses related to Antonova, which he viewed as either an attempt at blackmail or an effort to reconnect with him.

All About Karima Nigmatulina

Nigmatulina is a Russian nuclear scientist and physicist. She has built a career in scientific research and technology.

Gates identified Nigmatulina as the second Russian woman with whom he had an affair. According to testimony unveiled by congressional investigators, Epstein was aware of the relationship.

Unlike Antonova, Nigmatulina has maintained a largely professional public profile. At the time of publication, there is no evidence that she was connected to any of Epstein’s controversies.

Why Did Bill Gates Reveal the Affairs?

Gates disclosed the affairs while answering questions from the House Oversight Committee about his interactions with Epstein. Investigators examined documents from the Epstein files, including communications that suggested Epstein may have considered using knowledge of Gates’ personal life to pressure him.

During the interview, Gates said he did not believe Epstein successfully blackmailed him but acknowledged that the financier appeared to have contemplated doing so. He also reiterated his remorse for spending time with Epstein between 2011 and 2014.