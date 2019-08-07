‘Beverly Hills, 90210’: See Photos Of The Cast Then & Now Ahead Of The Reboot

Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, and more of the original ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast will reunite for a reboot premiering Aug. 7. Here’s how they’ve changed in the 19 years since the OG show ended.

It’s almost time for the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot! But before BH90210 premieres tonight, Aug. 7, on FOX, we thought we’d reflect on how far the cast has come since they left the original series behind 19 years ago.

The original cast – Jason Priestly, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, and Shannen Doherty – will all reunite in the reboot to play heightened, fictionalized versions of themselves as they attempt to get a 90210 reboot going. Since the show will focus on stories “inspired by their real lives and relationships,” it’s probably a good idea to catch up on what these guys have been up to since the early aughts.

Jason, who played Brandon Walsh, went on to star in numerous projects. He currently has a leading role in Canadian series Private Eyes. Jennie (aka Kelly Taylor) has also kept busy with roles on shows like What I Like About You. Ian (Steve Sanders) dived into new territory by starring as Fin Shepard in the Sharknado film series. Gabrielle (Andrea Zuckerman) has guest starred on shows like N.C.I.S. and Criminal Minds, while Brian (David Silver) landed series regular roles on shows like Anger Management and Wedding Band. Tori, who portrayed Donna Martin, recently shocked fans after it was revealed she was the Unicorn on the 2019 singing competition series, The Masked Singer. As for Shannen (Brenda Walsh), she took on a reality show called Shannen Says in 2012, among other projects.

Of course, there’s one more OG member of the cast: Luke Perry. Our Dylan McKay will not be returning in the reboot as he past away on March 4 after suffering a stroke. Before his passing, Luke had a starring role as Archie Andrews’ dad Fred in the CW series Riverdale. Head up to the gallery above to see how the stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 have changed throughout the years.