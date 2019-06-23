19 Sexiest BET Awards Dresses Of All-Time: Ciara, Rihanna & More

The 2019 BET Awards are here, and we’re already anticipating some super hot looks on the red carpet! Ahead of the show, we’ve rounded up some of the sexiest ensembles from years’ past.

Some of the biggest stars in music and entertainment have attended the BET Awards over the years, and their dresses and outfits have wowed us on several occasions! At the 2018 show, Nicki Minaj took the stage to give an epic performance, and she looked beyond amazing in the red latex ensemble that she wore. Even though she suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction in the look, the outfit showed off her figure to perfection, and she absolutely killed it while dancing in the skintight look. As for Rihanna, she’s worn a number of amazing looks to the BETs, but one of our faves was the satin blazer and shorts combo she rocked while attending in 2017.

Of course, Beyonce has looked amazing EVERY time she’s walked the BET Awards red carpet, but her look in 2006 will be one that we alway remember. Bey showed up in a teeny tiny mini dress, which put her toned legs on full display as she posed for photos. We cannot get over how amazing she looked! And can we talk about how great Ciara looked in 2015?! She wore a plunging dress, which also had a slit up the middle, so her cleavage and legs were front and center in the gorgeous gown.

Then, there was Paris Hilton’s seriously stunning look at the show in 2014. Her beaded white dress featured cutouts throughout the body of the ensemble, and she definitely could’ve had a wardrobe malfunction with even the slightest wrong move!

From these ladies and plenty more — like Mariah Carey, Blac Chyna and Amber Rose — there’ve been several other super hot BET Awards looks over the years. Click through the gallery above to check ’em all out!