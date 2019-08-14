Prettiest Summer Palettes — See 15 Stunning New Eyeshadow Kits That Just Launched

Even though summer is sadly coming to an end, we still have one month left & there are tons of gorgeous new eyeshadow palettes that will ensure you look your best before the season ends!

With just one month left of summer, it’s time to make the most out of the last sun-filled days. Just in time for the end of the season, we rounded up the prettiest eyeshadow palettes that just landed, to ensure you end the summer with an absolute bang. No matter what type of eyeshadow you’re looking for – whether it be glitters, mattes, or metallics, there’s something for everyone, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.

One of our favorite neutral palettes is without a doubt the Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette Walk of Shame. It’s a gorgeous four shade palette that has the perfect red, crimson and rose-gold hues to complete any look. Whether it’s a date-night or you just want to wear it to work, you will be set. Another great neutral palette is the Catrice X Eman Bronzed AF Eyeshadow Palette, which is full of 9 long-lasting, highly pigmented neutral shades that are meant to complement any skin tone or color.

In terms of bright bold looks, look no further than the Labelle Makeup So Lush Eyeshadow Palette. It’s full of 14 bright, bold, rich and pigmented shades, and it’s perfect if you want to spice up any look for a fun night out. If you’re looking to end your summer romance on a high note, then the Lancôme Monsieur Big Heart Eyeshadow Palette is the perfect option. Not only does the limited-edition palette come in the cutest hot pink heart-shaped box, but it also has 12 gorgeous shades of pinks and purples that will ensure you look romantic and gorgeous.

There are so many fabulous new eyeshadow palettes that have launched this summer and no matter what type of look you’re going for, you’ll be sure to find one you love when you click through the gallery above.