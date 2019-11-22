Over 50 Gorgeous Beauty Gift Sets That Make The Perfect Holiday Presents

The holidays are right around the corner & to help you get a headstart on shopping, we rounded up over 50 stunning beauty gift sets that everyone will be sure to love!

With the holidays quickly approaching, it’s time to crack down on your gift list and if you’re looking for some seriously gorgeous beauty gift sets, look no further, because we rounded up over 50 amazing sets and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above! There’s something for everyone in the list – skincare, makeup, and so much more.

Some of our favorite kits this holiday season include the Amika Smooth Operator kit which contains all of the hairstyling essentials you’ll ever need. The kit comes with the brand’s best-selling Polished Perfection Straightening Brush 2.0, a Mighty Mini Dryer and travel-sized versions (1 oz.) of – Perk Up Dry Shampoo, Silken Up Dry Conditioner & The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray.

The Soap & Glory Online Only Glow All Out Gift Set is another great option that’s super affordable and it contains the Face Soap And Clarity Facial Wash, a Super Hydrating Miracle Moisture Mask, a Party Recovery Radiance-Boosting Mask, Puffy Eye Attack Super-Hydrating Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches, and a Brush With Greatness Exfoliating Face Brush.

Another amazing present is the It Cosmetics Online Only IT’s Your Confidence Superpowers! 7-piece set which includes full sizes of Superhero Mascara, Confidence in a Cream Rosy Tone Moisturizer and Confidence in a Gel Lotion Weightless Moisturizer, plus travel sizes of Confidence in a Cleanser, Confidence in an Eye Cream, Confidence in a Neck Cream Moisturizer and Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer.

One of our absolute favorite gifts this holiday season though, is definitely the BEAUTYBLENDER The Crown Jewels Blender Essentials. This eight-piece set of beautyblender essentials contains four blenders & four gemstone-shaped cleansers in limited-edition shades.

There are so many fabulous options that you can choose from and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!