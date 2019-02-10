13 Sexiest BAFTA Awards Dresses Of All-Time: Angelina Jolie, Sophie Turner & More

Some of the biggest movie stars of the past year will be in attendance at the BAFTA Awards on Feb. 10, and as we gear up for the big night, we’re looking back at some of the sexiest red carpet looks from years’ past!

The British Academy Film Awards are like Europe’s version of the Oscars, so the red carpet style is always pretty classy — but some ladies have added the perfect amount of sexiness to their looks over the years! At the show in 2018, Angelina Jolie showed up wearing an elegant, strapless black gown, which featured a slit that showed just the right amount of skin. She pulled her hair back into a sleek, tight bun and wore dramatic eye makeup to complete the look, and she was perfect parts chic and sexy as she posed for photos on the carpet.

Probably the sexiest BAFTAs look of all time, though, was Sophie Turner’s in 2017. The Game of Thrones star looked beyond incredible in her black gown with silver beading. The ensemble featured a slit hat went all the way up to her hip, but she avoided a wardrobe malfunction by posing super carefully and confidently. The slit put Sophie’s legs on full display, while a plunging neckline also allowed her to bare just the right amount of cleavage. Even with a lot of skin showing, Sophie still looked elegant and classy. Gorgeous!

We also HAVE to talk about Sienna Miller’s dress at the BAFTA Awards in 2008. Her coral green gown had an intricate design all over it, and while it was long-sleeved and covered up in the front, it also had a completely open back. Sienna posed for photos with her back to the cameras to show off this angle, and she looked beyond glamorous!

Click through the gallery above to check out these ladies and more, including Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow, who’ve rocked super sexy looks to the BAFTAs!