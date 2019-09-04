Back To School: 50+ Essentials You Need, Now That You’ve Started Your First Week

The summer is officially over & school has started which means you need to get prepared & we rounded up all of the essentials you need, now that you’ve started your first week!

We still cannot believe that the summer is over and it’s already back to school. Even though the summer flew by, there’s a lot to look forward to this season and we rounded up all of the must-haves you need to ensure your first month back goes as smooth as possible. From face masks to acne treatments, comfy clothes and more, there’s something for every type of back to school need, which you can see when you click through the gallery above! One of our favorite essentials includes the Turkish-T Herringbone Weave Blanket. It is the perfect throw blanket for your dorm as it’s cozy and chic, plus it comes in six different colors so there’s something for any style. The blanket is made of 100% cotton which is loomed to be the ideal weight for a year-round blanket, so you can use it throughout any season, and it makes the perfect accent to any dorm room.

One of the hardest things to do is keep your backpack organized which is why we’re loving the IBY Beauty Carry On Face Palette. This palette is literally going to be your new best friend this year, as it has nine versatile eyeshadows, two blushes, and two highlighters, all in one small compact that you can “carry on” anywhere and take it with your wherever you go so that you don’t have to lug around all of your different makeup.

As for skincare, the CeraVe Hydrating Micellar Cleansing Water is a great option to keep in your dorm room. If you’re in a rush to get to class in the morning, this micellar water will save you, because it cleanses and hydrates the skin so all you need to do is pour some on a cotton ball, wipe it on your face and you’re good to go!

Another must-have product is the Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum, which deep cleans anywhere, including carpets, hardwood floors and more. Plus, it has up to 60 minutes of cord-free use.

From makeup to skincare, clothes and dorm room essentials, there’s something for everyone on this list, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!