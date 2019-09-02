18 Adorable Bachelor Nation Couples Who Beat The Odds & Stayed Together

Even though we’ve witnessed many Bachelor Nation breakups, there are so many epic love stories. From Ashley and Jared to Rachel and Bryan, these are the Bachelor Nation couples who have found everlasting love with each other.

Finding love is the main goal when it comes to The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise. Over the course of the last 17 years, we’ve watched so many Bachelor Nation stars find their soulmates and suffer heartbreak. However, it’s the love stories we can’t get enough of. The Bachelorette season 13 star Rachel Lindsay, 34, just tied the knot in Aug. 2019 to her longtime love Bryan Abasolo, 39. The two met and fell in love during her season of The Bachelorette. They got engaged during the season finale and their love story is one we adore.

Ashley Iaconetti, 31, and Jared Haibon’s road to happiness was an interesting one, to say the least. They both appeared on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette hoping to find love. When that didn’t happen, they ventured to Bachelor In Paradise. Ashley was clear about her feelings for Jared, 30, from the very beginning, but it took Jared some time to realize that he was in love with Ashley. But when the stars finally aligned for these two, it was magical. They got married in gorgeous Rhode Island wedding in Aug. 2019.

Ashley and Jared’s best friends, Jade Roper, 32, and Tanner Tolbert, 32, were unable to attend the wedding for a very solid reason. The couple, who got married in 2016 after falling in love on season 2 of Bachelor In Paradise, welcomed their second child, Brooks, in a pretty shocking way. Jade gave birth to Brooks in her closet during her emergency delivery. Jade and Tanner are already parents to their daughter, Emerson, 2.

Carly Waddell, 33, and Evan Bass, 36, who met and fell in love on season 3 of Bachelor In Paradise, are currently expecting their second child together. The Bachelor season 22 star Arie Luyendyk, 37, and wife Lauren, 27, his runner-up, welcomed their first child, Alessi, in May 2019. Becca Kufrin, 29, the woman Arie broke up with to be with Lauren, is still engaged to the man she fell in love with during her season of The Bachelorette, Garrett Yrigoyen, 30. Bachelor Nation relationships can get complicated, but the road to love is never simple.