‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 6 First Cast Members Revealed: Blake Horstmann & More

The summer is about to get even hotter. The first cast members for ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ season 6 were announced on ‘GMA’ and so many of your faves are headed to Mexico for a second chance at love.

Bachelor In Paradise season 6 is shaping up to be the best season yet. Good Morning America revealed the first cast members of season 6 on June 17. The 7 cast members headed to Paradise are: Blake Horstmann (runner-up of Becca Kufrin’s season); Bibiana Julian (Arie Luyendyk’s season, Bachelor In Paradise season 5, and The Bachelor Winter Games); Cam Ayala (Hannah Brown’s season); Clay Harbor (Becca Kufrin’s season and Bachelor In Paradise season 5); Demi Burnett (Colton Underwood’s season); John Paul Jones (Hannah Brown’s season); and Tayshia Adams (Colton Underwood’s season). The rest of the cast will be revealed during the premiere of Grand Hotel on ABC.

Blake joining the cast of Bachelor In Paradise might come as a surprise to Bachelor Nation. Blake became a fan favorite during Becca’s season of The Bachelorette. When Becca chose to be with Garrett Yrigoyen at the end of season 14, Blake was left devastated. Many believed he would become the next Bachelor, but Colton ended up with that title. Colton got his second chance at love and is currently in a relationship with his final pick, Cassie Randolph.

Season 6 will follow the cast as they search for love once again. Bachelor In Paradise is known for its successful pairings. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are now married and expecting their second child, as are Carly Waddell and Evan Bass. Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson just got married, and Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon will be saying “I do” in Aug. 2019.

Chris Harrison will be back as the host. The premiere date of Bachelor In Paradise season 6 is Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. Starting the following week on Aug. 12, the show will air on both Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.