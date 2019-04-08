Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson & More ‘Avengers’ Stars Showing off Their Best Street Style Looks

We’re used to seeing them in their uniforms, but the stars of Marvel’s movies rock killer fashion in real life! Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, and Elizabeth Olsen’s street style is unparalleled.

All Marvel fans are talking about right now — besides the snappening — is the heroes’ white Quantum Realm suits in the Avengers: Endgame trailers. That’s all good and well, but have you seen the female heroes’ outfits in real life? Besides being badasses with the skills to take down Thanos, stars like Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) always kill it with their street style. When it comes to these Marvel ladies’ dresses, suits, and shoes, everything is super.

Scarlett, 34, is crushing the Avengers: Endgame press tour right now. The actress and her co-stars, like Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) surprised some lucky kids at Disney’s California Adventure theme park on April 5, and she couldn’t have looked less like Black Widow. Scarlett celebrated spring in the cutest outfit: A red, 3/4-length sleeved shirt tucked into a grey skirt patterned with the same bright hue, and strappy, red sandals. She completed the look with a swipe of red lipstick and a trendy pair of tiny sunglasses. So good!

Brie, 29, just came off the Captain Marvel press tour and she’s still looking fresh AF for Avengers. She went much more casual for the same California Adventure event, wearing a cute sweater in the same red as Scarlett’s outfit, tucked into a pair of high-waisted, flared jeans. Rather than traipsing the theme park in heels, she slipped on a pair of white sneakers. Perfect for hitting up a roller coaster after her superhero duties were over!

For more pics of Avengers stars, like Lupita Nyong’o and Gwyneth Paltrow, looking badass in real life, scroll through our gallery above. And btw — Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. As if you didn’t already know that!