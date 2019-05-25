Ariel Winter’s Hottest Pics Since Red Hair Makeover: Crop Tops & More

Can we just talk about how much Ariel Winter is SLAYING in 2019!? She recently dyed her hair red and is looking better than EVER in all these pics that were taken in the weeks since.

Ariel Winter kicked off spring in a big way — by dying her hair a much lighter color! At the beginning of May, she stepped out with brand new red locks, which was definitely a transformation from the dark brunette hair we’re used to seeing her with. Since then, we’ve seen Ariel out and about quite a number of times, while she’s also walked a few red carpets, and she’s truly looking better than ever. In addition to her new ‘do, Ariel has also been showing off a pretty major weight loss in 2019. Fans have accused her of getting plastic surgery to lose the weight, but she’s explained several times that it was actually the result of her doctor changing up the medication she takes.

Ariel has never been shy about showing skin when it comes to her sexy outfits, but she’s been at it more than ever lately, and we don’t blame her! Earlier this month, she attended the ABC Upfronts to support Modern Family, and she looked beyond incredible in a bralette top and high-waisted pants. The ensemble allowed her to flash some of her stomach, but she dressed up the look with a blazer. During that same press trip to NYC, she also attended an after-party, where she looked beyond amazing in a little black dress that was to DIE for.

We absolutely love seeing Ariel looking so happy and confident, and as we previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, the bright red locks are part of what has her feeling so good. “She just wanted to change things up because she’ll have to go back to her normal color for work, but it makes her feel amazing changing it up,” our source explained. “It makes her happy. She always wanted to do it, so she thought…what better time than now because she feels amazing, so why not look amazing?!”

