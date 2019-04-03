Stars Who’ve Stunned In Animal Print Dresses: Jordyn Woods, Kim Kardashian & More

Animal print is in. — Your favorite stars continue to slay in leopard, cheetah and snakeskin-printed dresses and we’ve rounded up the best looks from Jordyn Woods, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and more celebs!

Bring in the animal prints! The pattern everyone thought would expire is still very much alive and thriving. From the runways, to the red carpet, and the streets of London, New York and Paris — Hollywood’s hottest stars have proved that animal prints are here to stay. Take a look through our attached gallery to see Jordyn Woods, Kendall Jenner, Kate Middleton, Bella Hadid and more stars in fierce animal print dresses!

Despite the dramatics of her fall-out with the Kardashian family, Jordyn Woods has never looked better. The model stepped out in London on March 31 [2019], where she looked stunning in a sheer, cheetah-print maxi dress by the celeb-obsessed fashion brand, Pretty Little Thing. She paired her fierce look with a leather jacket, which she draped over her shoulders, and Fendi sneakers. Jordyn’s look is certainly one of our favorites in our animal print round-up because of the way she styled her ensemble. An animal print maxi dress, paired with sneakers makes for the ultimate chic and comfy night out!

Is it really a conversation about animal print dresses without the Kardashian sisters? — The answer would be, no! Some would even argue that Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian launched the popularity of animal print in the early 2000s, as they donned numerous cheetah and zebra print looks in the early seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. And, the famous family continues to rock these prints, including snakeskin, to this very day.

Jordyn Woods steps out in London at Scalini restaurant to celebrate her mother’s birthday on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Photo credit: Splash News)

One of our absolute favorite style moments from Kim came during New York Fashion Week on February 7 [2019], when she wore a pink and faded-grey snakeskin Vintage Mugler (1983) dress. The long-sleeve, skintight number glistened in the light and featured a sultry slit across her chest. Kim paired the one-of-a-kind dress with none other than Yeezy heels by her hubby, Kanye West.

If Kim, JLo, and Jordyn can’t convince you to rock some fierce animal prints, then we’re not sure who can! But, we have a feeling you’ll be fashionably inspired after checking out your favorite stars wearing animal prints in our attached gallery.