Happy 44th Birthday, Angelina Jolie: See All Of Her Sweetest Photos With Her 6 Kids

It’s Angelina Jolie’s birthday! Celebrate with us by taking a look back at some of her cutest moments with her six children.

Angelina Jolie is another year older and wiser! The actress turned 44 today, June 4, and we couldn’t let the day go by without celebrating. There’s nothing Angelina loves more in this world than her six children, so we figured the best way to honor her today was by taking a look back at some of her sweetest moments with Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

The Maleficent star, who shares her kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt, recently opened up about how her brood helped her move on from her “wild” past to her more serious, humanitarian work. “Children can do two things,” she explained to BBC Radio 4’s Today host Justin Webb in a Dec. 2018 interview. “They can make you grow up, and you do, and they also add a sense of wild themselves.”

She also added that she likes how her children don’t always follow the rules. “[My kids] all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious,” she said. “I don’t want them to be perfectly behaved little people that just say what’s absolutely appropriate because I say so … they have to find themselves.”

It’s fitting that Jolie likes her kids’ “rebellious streak” because she acted similarly when she was growing up. “I was a bit of a young punk,” she explained. “I loved the idea of fighting for something you believe in however hard, and being brave in your life in your choices, and doing something your own way. And I don’t feel I’ve changed much at all, in fact.” Well, birthday’s are all about change – so see for yourself how much Angie has evolved as a mom by looking through the pics in the gallery above. Happy birthday, Angelina!