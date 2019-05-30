Celebrity Airport Looks: Kim Kardashian, Brad Pitt, & More Stars Ready For Jet-Setting On Vacation

Dressing for the airport is an art in its own. Just ask Kim Kardashian, Brad Pitt and more celebrities who’ve nailed the task choosing the most stylish traveling attire. The key is find a look that’s just as comfortable, as it is stylish, and these celebs did it right!

Dressing for the airport is not an easy task. While you may think the obvious choice is something comfortable, like sweats and a hoodie, that’s not all that goes into a travel look. Are heels too much? Germaphobes, are flip flops frowned upon? From Kim Kardashian to Selena Gomez — take a visual note from these stars and more, who’ve mastered airport style by clicking through our attached gallery!

Time and Time again, Kim Kardashian has shown us how its done when it comes to flying in style. The KKW Beauty founder once rocked knee-high snakeskin heel boots with sweats and proved that you can be both comfortable and chic while heading to catch a plane. Not to mention, she once donned long pink hair at the airport, which gave her look an added X-factor. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is also a fan of wearing tinted shades and ripped jeans while traveling.

Lets not count out the men of Hollywood when it comes to airport fashion. Brad Pitt and Justin Bieber are two standout style stars when it comes to travel looks. The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actor has been photographed on numerous occasions (looking handsome) in his dark blue belted jeans and long sleeve button-up shirts. His go-to airport accessories usually includes a small bag, tinted aviators and a fedora.

Meanwhile, JB opts for more comfortable athleisure looks that are just as stylish as any of his red carpet ensembles. The “I Don’t Care” singer manages to ace his comfy looks by pairing designer sweats with sports team attire, and other high-end brands. Justin is known for donning Supreme, and his own clothing brand, Drew House — a nod to his middle name. And, fans usually get a glimpse at his tattooed arms when he wears short sleeves.

While airport style is extremely diverse, and certainly a personal choice, there’s many takeaways about travel fashion from these stars and more. And, here’s a pro tip: Many of your favorite stars rarely wear flip flops at the airport for sanitary reasons. Oh, and, never shy away from a sleek pair of heels at the airport, because they can always fit in a carry-on. — Take a look through our attached gallery to see the best celebrity airport style!