Prince George Is Already Sick Of School Less Than A Month In, Says Prince William

After marching into his 1st day of school like a total boss, it seems Prince George has lost nearly all enthusiasm for learning just weeks later! In fact, Prince William even admitted his son’s already had enough.

Prince George, 4, may be a prince, but even that doesn’t get him out of attending school! While the young royal began his very first day at his new school, Thomas’s Battersea in London, on Sept. 7, the cutie is apparently already bored with his lessons. Confessing to a fellow parent that his son drags his feet when it’s time to head out in the morning, we love how Prince William, 35, instantly became super relatable to parents everywhere! Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

Louise Smith, 31, who has two young children of her own, chatted with the duke during a special celebration that marked the 50th anniversary for her Bedfordshire home town, a county in the East of England. During the fun-filled affair, Wills said hello to Louise’s daughters, Sophia, 3, and Holly, 1, while mentioning his own four-year-old son. “I just dropped George off [at school] and he didn’t want to go,” the future king told Louise, according to the New York Post. “It was really exciting meeting William,” Louise later recalled. “He told me he’d just dropped Prince George off at school and he didn’t want to go. Sounds a bit like mine really.”

After George’s first day, Prince William revealed that it was fellow parents who seemed the most nervous about the milestone, not the young students. Even so though, he hinted that it may not always be smooth sailing when it comes to taking his little boy to school. “George started school last week, so we’re waiting for the morning he wakes up and decides he doesn’t want to go to school,” William said earlier this month. “So far it’s been very easy…all the parents say it happens; they suddenly turn around one morning and go, ‘I have to go for the rest of my life?'” We feel ya, George!

Hopefully George gets the hang of school as time goes on, after all, his parents are shelling out $23,000 a year for the posh private school. Besides, it can’t be THAT bad, as the school’s lunch menu is fancier than a five-star restaurant! The establishment offers vegetarian options, lavish desserts, and meals such as authentic lamb ragout with garlic and fresh herbs, freshly prepared teriyaki salmon on a bed of lentils, and oven-baked beef meatballs with cannellini beans in a tomato and basil sauce. Heck, if George doesn’t want to go anymore, can we take his place?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you blame George for already being bored with school? Do you love that Prince William admitted it?