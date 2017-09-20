Jessica Simpson had a close one on a date with her husband! She missed a curb and almost fell to the ground before he caught her! Check out the pics here.

Oops! Jessica Simpson, 36, had a little mishap leaving her husband Eric Johnson‘s 38th birthday party on September 19. The couple, who have been married for three years, were spotted leaving posh Los Angeles hotspot Craig’s in the wee hours of September 20 after what appeared to be an absolute banger of a bash. As paparazzi surrounded the couple, the fashion mogul had a bit of trouble getting around the cameramen. She missed a curb while wearing sky-high heels and nearly fell to the ground!

Good thing Eric was by her side and holding her hand! He caught her when she stumbled and saved the day, pulling her upright. Whew! She was totally fine, by the way. Eric clearly thought the whole thing was hilarious. He was cracking up after seeing the unintentionally goofy Jessica was pulling as she went down. You gotta admit — there’s nothing funnier than people tripping and falling. It’s just a fact of life.

Jessica was a good sport about the incident, too, sticking out her tongue at the paps as she hopped in her car. Take that! Eric’s definitely having the best birthday ever. At another birthday party for the athlete three days prior, Jessica got low while wearing a beer wench costume and totally flashed her butt to everyone at the beer garden. She was only wearing a black thong underneath the flouncy skirt. She captioned the pic “38 IS GREAT 🍻#IAMSOHOTFORYOU” on Instagram. Damn! Eric looked absolutely thrilled at the situation, stretching out his arms like her won a championship with a beer stein in each hand. Happy birthday, dude!

HollywoodLifers, did you think Jessica falling down was as funny as her husband did? Let us know!