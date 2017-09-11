‘AHS: Cult’ Fan Theory Explains The Shocking Way Kai & Ally Could Be Connected

In ‘American Horror Story: Cult,’ Kai and Ally couldn’t be further apart in interests — so why did Ryan Murphy refer to their relationship as ‘a love story for the ages?’

We knew very little when AHS: Cult began, and after the premiere, we still don’t know much about the characters. However, we know that Kai (Evan Peters) and Ally (Sarah Paulson) do not get along. In the first episode, Kai, a diehard Trump supporter, throws a latte at Ally, a Hillary lover, who is physically falling apart since the moment Trump won. She’s also married to a woman, Ivy (Alison Pill).

So, how are they connected? Well one Reddit user has a theory that many fans are freaking out over — and it has to do with that adorable little boy that Ally and Ivy are raising, Oz. According to the theory, Kai is the sperm donor and is now trying to get closer to the family.

Ally and Kai in CULT…a love story for the ages. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Whether or not Ally would know that he’s the sperm donor is still up in the air, but it would explain why Kai basically sent Winter to go work as his nanny and why Winter asked the little boy if he knew who he father was (“everybody has one,” she said). Of course, you can’t help but notice that Oz gravitates closer to Ivy than Ally, which seems to be another layer — is Ivy the one who carried him? Is Ally? Is Kai his father?

We have so many questions and only one episode has aired, so hopefully we’ll get answers sooner rather than later. But we know Ryan Murphy — he could definitely drag this one out. And we’ll be watching every step of the way.

American Horror Story: Cult airs on Tuesdays at 10PM ET on FX.