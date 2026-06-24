Are Fans Trusting Influencers More Than Experts?

Celebrity culture has always depended on trust. Fans trust a star’s taste in clothes, their choice of projects, their workout routine or the skin care product sitting casually in the background of a video. That trust does not always come from evidence. More often, it comes from familiarity.

Influencers understand this better than almost anyone. They speak directly, often daily, and in a tone that feels less polished than traditional media. Even when the content is carefully planned, the effect can feel intimate. Viewers are not just watching someone recommend a product or explain an issue. They are watching someone they feel they know.

This has changed how authority works. In many areas of culture, fans appear more willing to trust influencers than experts, especially when the influencer seems relatable and the expert seems distant.

Familiarity Can Feel Like Credibility

The rise of influencer trust is not hard to understand. Experts often communicate through institutions. Influencers communicate through personality. One feels official. The other feels personal.

A dermatologist may know more about skin than a beauty creator. A financial adviser may understand risk better than a lifestyle vlogger. A trained critic may offer a deeper reading of a film than a celebrity fan account. Yet the influencer often has an advantage because they are present in the audience’s daily life.

Repetition creates comfort. Comfort can start to feel like credibility.

That does not mean audiences are foolish. Most people know there is a difference between expertise and opinion. The difficulty is that online spaces blur the two. A confident recommendation, delivered in a familiar voice, can feel more persuasive than a careful explanation from someone with specialist knowledge.

The influencer is not always pretending to be an expert. Sometimes they are simply sharing what worked for them. The problem is that personal experience can travel online as if it were general advice.

Why Expert Voices Can Struggle Online

Experts face a different challenge. Responsible analysis often includes caveats. It depends on context. It avoids certainty when certainty is not justified. That is honest, but it can sound less compelling in a feed built for speed.

A creator can say, “This changed everything for me.”

An expert is more likely to say, “It depends.”

The second answer may be more accurate, but the first one moves faster.

This matters beyond beauty, wellness or celebrity style. It also appears in digital entertainment, finance, health trends and online gambling. In areas where risk is involved, the difference between lived experience and informed analysis becomes more important. Writers such as Maddison Dwyer tend to approach these subjects by looking at behaviour, trust signals and decision-making rather than simple persuasion. That kind of measured perspective can feel quieter online, but it is often what audiences need when choices carry consequences.

The challenge is that measured voices rarely dominate attention-driven platforms. They do not promise transformation. They do not flatten complex issues into a single tip. They ask readers to pause, which is not always what a feed is designed to reward.

Celebrity Culture Has Always Blurred The Line

Hollywood has been shaping public behaviour long before TikTok or Instagram. A haircut, diet, lipstick shade or relationship style could become aspirational because a star embodied it. The difference now is scale and closeness.

Fans no longer wait for a magazine cover or talk show appearance. They see celebrities and influencers in bedrooms, kitchens, cars and backstage corridors. The setting feels informal, even when the business behind it is highly organised.

That informality changes the emotional texture of trust. Advice feels less like instruction and more like a recommendation from a friend. When a creator says a product is worth buying, it may not land as advertising, even when it is. When they comment on a public controversy, it may feel more sincere than an official statement from a qualified professional.

This does not make influencers inherently untrustworthy. Many are careful, transparent and thoughtful about their limits. Some experts are poor communicators. Some institutions have earned public scepticism. Trust has shifted partly because traditional authority has not always explained itself well.

The Better Question Is Not Who Wins

It may be too simple to ask whether fans trust influencers more than experts. A better question is what kind of trust they are placing in each.

Influencers often provide emotional trust. They help audiences feel seen, entertained or reassured. Experts provide structural trust. They explain systems, risks and evidence. Both can have value, but they are not interchangeable.

The healthiest media habits probably involve knowing which kind of trust a situation requires. A fashion creator may be a useful guide to personal style. A doctor is still the better source for medical advice. A celebrity podcast may make a cultural debate feel accessible. A specialist may help explain what is actually at stake.

The issue is not that fans listen to influencers. It is that online platforms often present all voices in the same format, with the same metrics and the same visual weight. A post from a qualified professional and a post from a charming amateur can look almost identical.

That is where audiences have to do more work than they used to. Not because they are less informed, but because the signals around authority have become harder to read.

Influence is not the same as expertise. It can be useful, entertaining and even insightful. But when the stakes are high, familiarity should be the beginning of trust, not the whole reason for it.

Article by Maddison Dwyer.

Maddison Dwyer is a seasoned iGaming writer and industry analyst with a strong foundation in journalism and digital content creation. With over 8 years of experience, she specialises in breaking down complex casino strategies into clear, accessible insights for players of all levels. Her work spans topics such as online gambling, casino reviews and responsible gaming, with a focus on delivering well-researched, trustworthy content.

Outside of writing, Maddison enjoys kitesurfing, exploring the outdoors and rewatching Casino Royale.