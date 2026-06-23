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Premium skincare is a part of many individuals’ daily routines, but rising prices are making consumers become more strategic in where they shop.

Many people start their day with a skincare routine they have cultivated to address their unique skin issues. Skincare is now considered a luxury purchase for those who have it as a part of their wellness journey. Cleansers, moisturizers, serums, sunscreen, and other targeted treatments are items that people regularly repurchase.

Rising prices for skincare products have made it harder to experiment to find products that fit into someone’s existing regimen. Shoppers don’t want to abandon taking care of their skin, so they have become selective about where they buy their products. They’re looking for affordable pricing for what they know works for their skin and the products they want to try.

Why Skincare Shoppers Are Becoming More Strategic

Skincare shoppers tend to be selective about the skincare they use, taking the time to be informed about ingredients and how they impact the skin. As consumers become more aware of ingredients, they are less likely to impulse buy, but instead be strategic in what they choose. They understand skin barrier health, hydration, active ingredients, oxidative stress, and the importance of sun protection.

Those who regularly use skincare understand how antioxidant serums work against free radicals, unstable molecules that damage the cells in the skin. They also understand the importance of skin barrier-support creams, SPF products, and exfoliating treatments.

Like with any wellness and nutrition product, people like to do research before introducing a new item to their routine. Skincare enthusiasts often look for search terms such as “what skincare brands do dermatologists trust” when researching skincare products. They want products they can use every day that support their long-term goals.

The Rise of “Smart Restocking”

Shoppers want to replenish their high-quality skin care products and avoid paying high costs. They already know what cleansers, SPF, moisturizers, eye creams, and treatments they use. Skincare users also know that many products need to be used consistently over time to have visible improvements to the skin. When they run out, they look to restock at affordable prices.

The concept of “smart restocking” is simple. A consumer restocks their tried and true products while they are on sale or through an online shop that offers discounts, such as DermStreet, which offers high-quality skincare products up to 30% of their MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price). For shoppers who regularly purchase products from brands such as SkinMedica, Obagi, SkinCeuticals, Jan Marini, PCA SKIN, and skinbetter science, finding more competitive pricing can help make long-term skincare routines more affordable.

Common Skincare Treatments

Though everyone’s skin is different, there are common skincare treatments.

Daily SPF

SPF protects against both UVA and UVB rays, preventing premature aging and dark spots.

Antioxidant Serums

Antioxidant serums stop the damage of free radicals, which are molecules that are missing an electron, so they steal electrons from healthy cells. This is called oxidative stress, which causes premature aging, dullness, wrinkles, and more. Antioxidant serums help neutralize free radicals and help defend the skin barrier.

Moisturizers and Barrier Creams

These help with dryness, skin irritation, and a weakened skin barrier from environmental stress.

Acne and Texture Treatments

For people who struggle with rough texture, oiliness, and clogged pores, these treatments use acids for exfoliation and to address acne.

Meeting Your Skincare Needs

Shopping for premium skincare can be expensive, but online retailer DermStreet makes it accessible and affordable. It enables skincare enthusiasts to browse multiple categories in one place, receive customer guidance when needed, and gives consumers access to lower prices.

Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication and are subject to change without notice. Please check the retailer’s website for the most up-to-date pricing information.