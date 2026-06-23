Did Tucker Carlson Really Leave the Republican Party? Why He Split

Tucker Carlson, a decades-long supporter of the Republican Party as well as a fierce defender of Donald Trump, has broken away from the GOP. The long-time conservative said in a June 2026 podcast interview that he was officially “out” and listed the reasons for his exit.

The declaration confused his fan base, as many have followed Carlson on his journey in broadcast media, specifically Fox News. So, does his departure from the Republican Party signal a new political beginning for him?

Here’s what Carlson actually said and what we know about his political affiliation.

Did Tucker Carlson Actually Split From the Republican Party?

Evidently, yes — Carlson no longer identifies as a member of the Republican Party. During a June 2026 appearance on the “Can’t Be Censored” podcast, the commentator said he was “out.”

“The poll numbers now tell a pretty clear story about it. I would not support the Republican Party, there’s no chance,” Carlson said, referring to the November 2026 midterm elections. “It’s not possible to vote for people like that and I’m not going to. I voted Republican my entire life. I worked at Fox News. I’ve been a consistent defender for 35 years of the Republican Party, but there’s no defending this because it’s immoral.”

The “immoral” act Carlson was referring to was the Trump administration’s decision to go to war with Iran.

“So no, I’m out,” he added. “And if I’m out, then I think a lot of other people are out. … Not because I support the Democratic Party. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Why Did Tucker Carlson Leave the Republican Party?

As previously noted, Carlson cited the Iran war as his primary reason for exiting the GOP.

His podcast revelation was no surprise, though. Carlson had been breaking away from the party over the past several months. Earlier this year, he sat down with his brother, Buckley Carlson, on “The Tucker Carlson Show” to discuss his past support for Trump and apologized to people for “misleading” them.

“You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time – I will be,” Carlson admitted. “And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional, that’s all I’ll say.

Has Tucker Carlson Ever Been a Democrat?

Yes. As a matter of fact, Carlson was registered as a Democrat from 2006 to 2020. However, in 2017, he said his registration was only to have the right to vote in primaries for mayoral elections and that he still “sincerely despise[d]” the Democratic Party.