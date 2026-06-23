10 Famous Movie & TV Locations Every Pop Culture Fan Should Visit in the U.S.

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For many fans, watching a favourite movie or binge-worthy television series isn’t enough. There’s something exciting about stepping into the real-world locations where iconic scenes were filmed and experiencing the atmosphere firsthand. From the neon-lit streets featured in blockbuster hits to charming small towns that became household names through television, America is filled with destinations that have earned a place in pop culture history.

As entertainment tourism continues to grow, travellers are increasingly building vacations around famous filming locations. Whether you’re a devoted movie buff, a television enthusiast, or simply looking for unique travel inspiration, these destinations offer an unforgettable way to connect with some of Hollywood’s most memorable productions.

New York City, New York: The Ultimate Hollywood Backdrop

Few cities have appeared on screen as often as New York City. From romantic comedies and superhero films to crime dramas and television sitcoms, the city has served as a backdrop for countless iconic moments.

Fans can stroll through Central Park, visit the steps made famous in various television series, or explore neighbourhoods featured in beloved films. Landmarks such as Times Square, Grand Central Terminal, and the Brooklyn Bridge have become stars in their own right thanks to their frequent appearances in entertainment.

The beauty of New York is that nearly every corner feels familiar, even to first-time visitors, thanks to decades of film and television exposure.

Albuquerque, New Mexico: A Must-Visit for Crime Drama Fans

The success of modern television has transformed Albuquerque into a destination for fans seeking recognizable filming locations. Streets, restaurants, and local landmarks have become pilgrimage sites for viewers who spent years following the journeys of unforgettable television characters.

Visitors can explore various neighbourhoods used throughout popular series while also enjoying the city’s rich culture, scenic landscapes, and renowned Southwestern cuisine.

What makes Albuquerque particularly appealing is how closely many locations still resemble their on-screen appearances.

Savannah, Georgia: Southern Charm Meets Hollywood Magic

Savannah’s historic architecture, oak-lined streets, and timeless atmosphere have attracted filmmakers for decades. The city’s unique character has helped it appear in numerous films and television productions across multiple genres.

Walking through Savannah often feels like stepping onto a movie set. Historic squares, charming homes, and picturesque parks create a cinematic experience around every corner.

For travellers who appreciate both entertainment history and beautiful scenery, Savannah offers the perfect combination.

Chicago, Illinois: The Home of Countless Blockbusters

Chicago has become synonymous with major Hollywood productions. Action movies, superhero franchises, romantic dramas, and crime thrillers have all utilized the city’s iconic skyline and distinctive neighbourhoods.

Visitors can recognize numerous filming spots simply by walking through downtown areas. The city’s architecture creates a dramatic visual backdrop that continues to attract filmmakers from around the world.

In addition to its entertainment connections, Chicago offers world-class dining, museums, and cultural experiences that make it an ideal travel destination.

Los Angeles, California: Where Fiction Meets Reality

No movie location travel guide would be complete without Los Angeles. As the heart of the entertainment industry, the city offers endless opportunities for fans to immerse themselves in Hollywood culture.

From the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Griffith Observatory to famous filming neighbourhoods and studio tours, Los Angeles provides an unmatched entertainment-focused travel experience.

Many visitors are surprised to discover how many recognizable locations from television shows and films exist just minutes apart.

Forks, Washington: A Small Town With a Massive Fan Following

Sometimes a single entertainment franchise can completely transform a destination. Forks, Washington, became internationally recognized after serving as the inspiration for one of the most successful young-adult film franchises ever created.

Today, fans travel from across the country to experience the misty forests, dramatic landscapes, and small-town atmosphere associated with the beloved story.

The area’s natural beauty alone makes it worth visiting, regardless of one’s familiarity with the films.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: The City of Movie Legends

Philadelphia holds a special place in cinematic history. Certain locations have become so iconic that visitors immediately recognize them, even if they haven’t seen the films recently. ‘Awin’

The city’s blend of historical significance and modern energy has made it a popular choice for filmmakers over the years. Visitors can combine entertainment tourism with historical exploration, creating a well-rounded travel experience.

For movie lovers, few destinations feel more connected to classic Hollywood storytelling.

Astoria, Oregon: Coastal Beauty and Cult Classic Fame

Astoria has quietly built a reputation as one of America’s most beloved filming locations. The coastal town’s scenic views and charming streets have appeared in several memorable productions that continue to attract dedicated fans.

Its relaxed atmosphere offers a refreshing contrast to larger tourist destinations while still providing plenty of opportunities for entertainment-themed exploration.

The combination of ocean views and cinematic history makes Astoria a hidden gem for travellers.

Atlanta, Georgia: The Modern Production Capital

Over the last decade, Atlanta has emerged as one of the most important filming hubs in the United States. Major television series, streaming productions, and blockbuster films are regularly produced throughout the region.

This growth has created numerous opportunities for fans to visit recognizable locations while experiencing one of the country’s fastest-growing cities.

Atlanta’s thriving food scene, cultural attractions, and entertainment industry presence make it an increasingly popular destination for travellers.

Monument Valley, Arizona-Utah Border: The Landscape of Hollywood

Some filming locations become famous not because of buildings or landmarks but because of their breathtaking natural scenery. Monument Valley has appeared in countless films over the decades and remains one of the most recognizable landscapes in cinema.

Its towering sandstone formations and expansive desert views have helped define the visual language of Hollywood storytelling.

For travellers seeking unforgettable scenery, few destinations can compete with its dramatic beauty.

Planning Your Pop Culture Adventure

One of the most exciting aspects of movie-location tourism is the ability to connect multiple destinations into a single journey. Whether you’re exploring major cities or discovering hidden gems, planning transportation in advance can help maximize your experience.

Many travellers are increasingly looking for flexible and affordable ways to visit multiple filming locations across the country. For those interested in exploring several destinations on a budget, transportation providers such as Greyhound offer routes connecting many major cities featured in popular movies and television shows. This can make it easier for fans to build personalized entertainment-themed itineraries while experiencing different regions of the United States.

Why Entertainment Tourism Continues to Grow

Movie and television fans no longer want to simply watch stories unfold on screen—they want to experience them firsthand. Social media has amplified this trend, with travellers sharing photos and videos from famous filming locations, inspiring others to embark on similar adventures.

The growing popularity of streaming platforms has also introduced new audiences to iconic productions, creating renewed interest in destinations that may have appeared on screen years or even decades ago.

As entertainment and travel continue to intersect, movie-location tourism shows no signs of slowing down.

Final Thoughts

Hollywood has always inspired audiences to dream bigger, travel farther, and explore new places. Today, those dreams are more accessible than ever, thanks to the countless filming locations scattered across the United States. ‘Awin’

From the streets of New York City and Chicago to the coastal charm of Oregon and the deserts of the Southwest, these destinations allow fans to step into the worlds they’ve admired on screen. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or a cross-country adventure, visiting famous movie and television locations offers a unique way to experience both entertainment history and American culture.

And with travel options like Greyhound connecting many of these iconic destinations, pop culture enthusiasts have more opportunities than ever to turn their favourite on-screen moments into real-life memories.