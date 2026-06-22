Who Could Be the Next Spider-Man? Tom Holland Points to Owen Cooper

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Tom Holland may still have plenty of web-slinging left to do, but the Spider-Man star is already thinking about the future of the franchise. In a recent interview with Esquire UK, Holland revealed that if the time ever comes to pass the torch, he’d love to help mentor the next actor to take on the iconic Marvel role, and he already has someone in mind.

“Owen Cooper would be awesome,” Holland told the magazine. “Obviously, he’s super-talented and the talk of the town right now.”

Given Holland’s well-earned reputation for accidentally letting Marvel secrets slip, the comment quickly caught fans’ attention and sparked speculation about whether the actor could be hinting at Spider-Man’s future. Cooper’s star has been on the rise since his breakout performance in Netflix’s Adolescence, making him one of Hollywood’s most talked-about young actors.

While no plans for a new Spider-Man have been announced, here’s what Holland said about Cooper and what it could mean for the future of the Marvel franchise.

Is Tom Holland Done Playing Spider-Man?

No. Holland is set to return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and there has been no indication that he’s ready to step away from the role. However, the actor acknowledged that his tenure as Spider-Man won’t last forever and said he’s already thinking about how he can stay involved with the franchise once he’s no longer wearing the suit.

The actor also noted that he’d like to remain involved behind the scenes, though he acknowledged that securing a producer credit on future Spider-Man movies could be difficult.

Who Will Be the Next Spider-Man?

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have not announced who will eventually succeed Holland as Spider-Man, and Holland remains firmly attached to the role. However, when discussing the future of the franchise, the actor singled out Cooper as a young performer he believes could thrive as the web-slinger.

Holland’s comments came as he reflected on the next generation of actors and his desire to mentor a future Spider-Man. “In the way that Robert Downey [Jr.] was such a mentor for me in my first three movies, I would love to be that person for whoever is next,” Holland said.

Who Is Owen Cooper?

Cooper is a 16-year-old British actor who broke out with his acclaimed performance as Jamie Miller in Netflix’s Adolescence.

Since then, Cooper has racked up an impressive list of accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA TV Award and a Critics Choice Award for his work in Adolescence. His success has also led to high-profile projects, including a role in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.