These Award-Winning Cooling Blankets Are Up to 25% Off for Prime Day, and Hot Sleepers Are Obsessed

Image Credit: PHF

If you’ve been tossing and turning all summer, your blanket might be the problem, and Amazon Prime Day 2026 (June 23-26) is the perfect time to fix it for less. PHF, a brand that’s been quietly winning over hot sleepers with its breathable, chemical-free bedding, is offering up to 25% off its most popular cooling pieces this Prime Day, with prices starting at just $19.99, exclusively on Amazon.

If you haven’t heard of PHF yet, here’s what you need to know: every product in their lineup is OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified (meaning zero harmful chemicals), machine washable, and backed by over 16,000 Amazon ratings averaging 4.5 stars. Hot sleepers have found their people. Here are the two deals worth grabbing before they’re gone.

PHF Cooling Summer Waffle Blanket, Bamboo Cotton Blend

25% off, from $31.99

This is the one for anyone who runs hot. Made with a 60% bamboo rayon / 40% cotton blend, the fabric is naturally moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating , it draws heat away from your body instead of trapping it. Translation: no more flipping to the cold side of the blanket at 3am. Soft, breathable, and genuinely designed with summer in mind.

Shop the PHF Cooling Summer Waffle Blanket, Bamboo Cotton Blend on Amazon →

PHF 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket

25% off, from $21.74

Don’t let the price fool you, this blanket just won the Iron A’ Design Award 2026, and it’s the only bedding product in its category to receive the honor. The three-dimensional honeycomb weave isn’t just a nice texture: it’s engineered to promote airflow and push heat away from your body while you sleep. Lightweight enough to use solo all summer, and versatile enough to layer into fall. At under $22 after the discount, it might be the best Prime Day sleep deal we’ve seen.

Shop the PHF 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket on Amazon →

Both deals are live June 23-26 exclusively on Amazon. Browse the full PHF storefront here. Prices are subject to change during the sale, so we’d recommend adding to cart early.