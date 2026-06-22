How Shoshanna Blanca Aims to Further the Modern Message of ‘Jesus Christ Pornstar’

Image Credit: Shoshanna Blanca

Shoshanna Blanca is at the forefront of a new wave of revisionist religious thinkers, and she is striving to put a sex-positive spin on what she believes to be outdated gospel. Through her work, these spiritual tales are finding resonance with a whole new generation of audiences.

Over the past several decades, sexuality and religion have been consistently pitted against each other. For many audiences, especially younger ones, this has presented an issue, making them feel as if sexuality is something to be ashamed of in the eyes of the church. However, these perceived barriers are being eroded by the much more sex-positive, inclusive views of innovators such as Shoshanna Blanca, also known as Jesus Christ Pornstar—a name she posits as the next iteration of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Who is Jesus Christ Pornstar?

Shoshanna Blanca is a feminist writer, sex educator, performance artist, and model using body liberation, spirituality, and visual storytelling to challenge shame-based narratives around sexuality. Through her work, she encourages audiences to reject limiting ideas about beauty, modesty, and self-expression while reclaiming confidence, authenticity, and ownership of their bodies.

After more than a decade advocating for women’s empowerment and sexual wellness, she created The Second Cumming, a series of vlogs and performances telling the story of Jesus and Mary Magdalene through a psychedelic lens. This bold performance art project encourages audiences from across all backgrounds and beliefs to embrace their bodies, reject patriarchal conditioning, and celebrate individuality without fear or apology. Through music, spoken word, and visual storytelling, Blanca promotes messages of self-love, spirituality, and authenticity.

In addition to this, she also created Uncovering Eve, a collection of images, videos, and verses exploring women and womanhood in the Bible.

Talk the Talk, Walk the Walk

Beyond her creative work, Blanca has also worked as a lingerie, swimsuit, and fashion model. She has been featured in publications including Bold and Beyond, Quadro, Boudoir Dreams, Marika, and Dominante. Yet even through this work, she has consistently utilized her exposure and platform to advocate for body positivity and eating disorder recovery.

As someone who looks “overweight” and “plus-size” on sizing and BMI charts—but not in person—she aspires for her contributions in this field to challenge unrealistic beauty standards and harmful body metrics, inspiring others to reclaim confidence, freedom, and ownership of their identity. She also donates 10% of her OnlyFans proceeds to support people experiencing homelessness through St. Joseph Center, reflecting her commitment to compassion and community care beyond her creative work.

Redefining Norms

Blanca coined and popularized the concept of “radical Christianity,” a belief system that preaches zero divine laws except for the foundational idea: “be who you are.”

Through these means, Blanca sees herself and her creations as striving to “purify the internet.” She hopes that her work will help promote a world where people are less judgmental of themselves and others for their spirituality and sexuality.

As she concludes, “So many of us live in a state of self-judgment or fear of others’ judgment. I wanted to release all guilt and shame in my body by getting naked in front of the world and God and transmitting the message that none of us have anything to hide.”