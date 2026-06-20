Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo’s Split: Why ‘We Got Through It’ Couples Still Break

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are done. After Bunnie said publicly they’d “been through hell,” after she named the infidelity out loud, after years of what looked like one of country music’s most ride-or-die love stories, the marriage is ending.

And the takes are already flying. She forgave him too quickly. He never really changed. She should have left years ago. He should have begged harder.

I want to slow it down. Because I’ve sat with a lot of couples who looked exactly like this from the outside. Public reconciliation. Public devotion. Tattoos, lyrics, anniversary posts. And then, quietly, a divorce filing three or five years later.

There’s a reason “we got past it” so often doesn’t hold. And it has almost nothing to do with whether the love was real.

The Third Person Who Never Quite Leaves

An affair, in attachment terms, isn’t only a behavior. It’s the introduction of a third party into the primary bond. And the primary bond runs on two beliefs your nervous system needs to feel safe: I am your priority. I am enough for you.

An affair tells your partner’s body, in one stroke, that both of those things are in question. That isn’t dwelling. That’s a body scanning for danger.

People also misunderstand the size of the wound. They think an affair is one betrayal. It almost never is. There’s the affair itself, and then six or seven sub-injuries living inside it. You lied to my face. You made me feel stupid. You took her to the restaurant we said was ours. You said you loved me on a night I now know you were texting her. You had a whole life I wasn’t in.

On top of that, the betrayed partner loses their grip on reality. They look back at the last vacation, the last anniversary, the last “I love you,” and they can’t tell what was real. That’s a kind of vertigo.

Now add the cruelest part. The person they’re experiencing as the one who hurt them is also the person they long to be comforted by. That is genuinely crazy-making, and it’s the room Jelly Roll and Bunnie were living in, the same room I see couples sit in every week.

The Loop That Eats Marriages Three Years Later

Here’s the dynamic I watch destroy couples who “did the work.”

They come to me two, three, sometimes five years after the affair. They stayed. They’re “fine.” They’re posting again. And then every few weeks, a blowout. He’s late. He angles his phone. She’s right back in the trauma, asking the questions again, voice rising.

He sighs. He slumps. He says, “Oh my god, are we doing this again? I’ve apologized a thousand times.”

She explodes.

I call this the “Never Forget, Never Forgiven” loop. And it’s the quiet killer of post-affair marriages. From the outside, the eye roll looks like a man who doesn’t care. Slow the tape down and I see a man who is terrified. His nervous system isn’t hearing, “I need reassurance.” It’s hearing, “You are bad. You will always be bad. No matter what you do, you will never be free of this.”

The eye roll isn’t arrogance. It’s despair. It’s the collapse of someone who feels they’re serving a life sentence in their own marriage.

If you want to know whether you and your partner are sitting in a loop like this, get your free relationship assessment. Sometimes the pattern is easier to see when somebody names it for you.

Why Shame Is the Real Marriage Killer

The biggest obstacle to repair after an affair isn’t lack of love. It’s shame.

The partner who strayed is often drowning. They look at their partner’s tears, and it confirms their worst fear about themselves. I am a monster. I am destructive. I am unworthy. So when their partner starts crying, or asking again, they collapse inward. “I can’t talk about this, I’m such a piece of sht.”

That collapse is a disaster. Because when you fold into “I am bad,” you make the moment about you. You abandon your partner inside their pain a second time. They’re left alone in the explosion while you drown in the guilt of having lit the fuse.

Meanwhile, the betrayed partner isn’t trying to punish. She’s checking. Are you still here? Do you still get it? Is it safe? When he turns away, her safety evaporates, so she gets louder. She needs him to feel her pain so she knows she isn’t crazy. This is classic attachment trauma, and both partners’ protest behaviors guarantee that neither of them gets met.

What better looks like, in my office, is not “communicate more.” It’s specific.

First, you close the door. Fully. No ambiguity about the third party. You cannot do surgery while the patient is still bleeding out.

Second, you pause the “we both contributed” frame. For a season, the traffic flows one way. One person dropped the bomb. The other stood in the explosion. Asking the betrayed partner to “own their part” too early feels like gaslighting, because it is.

Third, the betrayer has to change the internal mixture. Right now their cocktail is 100% “I feel awful about myself.” It needs to become 20% “I feel awful about myself” and 80% “my partner’s heart is broken and I am going to stay present to that without flinching.”

That third move is the one that breaks the loop. And it’s the move most couples never quite learn to make.

The Line I Wish I Could Have Told Them Years Ago

I don’t know Jelly Roll and Bunnie. I won’t pretend to. But I’ve seen this shape of ending a hundred times, and it’s almost never that the love wasn’t real. It’s that the loop got too tired to keep running.

Forgiveness isn’t a finish line you cross once. It’s a posture two people have to keep choosing, on a Tuesday, when nobody’s watching, when she asks the question again and he has to decide what he does with his face.

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Figs O’Sullivan, the founder of Empathi and his wife, Teale, are couples therapists in San Francisco, relationship experts to the Stars and Silicon Valley, founders of Empathi, and built Figlet, our AI relationship coach, an AI relationship coach trained on their clinical work.*